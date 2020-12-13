AS SEEN ON FACEBOOKCommunity Life Community Life Dec 13, 2020 Dec 13, 2020 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 11 Aiden, Abrielle, and Addie Conroy went to Jim Thorpe, Pa. to find the perfect tree. Amerikick Andorra Sensei Conner (L) and Al Kristoff proudly pose with Rian and Declan McGorry who achieved black belt status. Audrey (L) and Alex Kovach give Santa their 2020 wish list. IHM 8th grader Katie Navea earned a Neumann Scholarship from the Connelly Foundation and plans to attend Little Flower next fall. The Nativity scene at the Leverington Church is in its 70th reenactment. Joe Bainbridge captured this remarkable shot of a daytime moon. LB James Kuneck garnered 1st team All-Catholic honors for Roman football. Rox High and Shippensburg grad Javahn Singleton reached the ripe old age of 24. Roxborough sports icons Rob Patete (L) and Joe Mangano swap stories at Viggiano's in Conshohocken. The Costa family looks dazzling in this sensational shot by Kelly Krall Photography. The Henry James Saloon is doing all it can to stay open for customers during this holiday season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FACEBOOK PHOTOS COMPILED BY RICK CAWLEY- Advertisement - A look at life in Roxborough, Manyunk, East Falls and Wissahickon through the prism of Facebook photos. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags News Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Facebook Twitter YouTube Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesTrial ordered for man accused of leaving scene of fatal Cheltenham crashCoronavirus positivity rate surges in Montgomery County and six neighboring countiesWissahickon Trails wraps up $1.4M water quality project in Upper Gwynedd TownshipArchdiocese of Philadelphia issues guidance to parishes in regard to mitigation ordersGlenside Outdoor Winter Market to allow for socially distanced shopping amid coronavirus pandemicPennridge area police briefs for week of Dec. 13Souderton salutes retiring Police Chief James LearyCoronavirus hospitalizations surge in Montgomery County; more hospitalized now than in springPennridge says sudent and staff Covid cases didn't come from schoolsLongtime executive editor Fred Behringer remembered as mentor to many Images Videos Upcoming Events Dec 13 River Alive! Sun, Dec 13, 2020 Dec 14 River Alive! Mon, Dec 14, 2020 Dec 15 Audubon Bird Town Bird Walk Tue, Dec 15, 2020 Dec 15 River Alive! Tue, Dec 15, 2020 Dec 16 River Alive! Wed, Dec 16, 2020 Submit an Event See More Events