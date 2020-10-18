AS SEEN ON FACEBOOKCommunity Life Community Life Oct 18, 2020 Oct 18, 2020 Updated 45 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 11 Abby and Liam Ritchie get into the fall spirit at Linvilla Orchards. Cassidy (L) and Maddie Belz enjoy a beautiful fall day at Linvilla Orchards. Dante DeVuono, with mom Lorie, recently got his senior class ring at Roman. Harper Hliwski was on hand for her brother Evan's solid pitching debut in fall ball. Kayla Funk propelled her Impact team to victory with a walk-off 3-run homer. Kim Wawrzynek and daughter Skylar had a family getaway at Bethany Beach, Delaware. Ryan Persico recently started the teen years chapter of his life. Stacey and Corey MacDonald's beloved Sophie reached her 1st year of puppyhood. The Breen family gave Michael a 1st Communion celebration to remember. The Sannicandro family had their annual trip to Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in Lancaster. Twins Aiden and Emma Szlanic recently marked their 1st birthday milestone. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FACEBOOK PHOTOS COMPILED BY RICK CAWLEY- Advertisement - A look at life in Roxborough, East Falls, Manyunk, and Wissahickon through the prism of Facebook photos. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags News Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Facebook Twitter YouTube Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesPA American Water issues boil-water advisory for Norristown and surrounding areasHatboro-Horsham senior writes state Rep. Tom Murt’s farewell speechMontgomery County records 1 death, 334 new coronavirus cases over 7-day periodFres-co signs on as first tenant in Pennridge Airport Business ParkTrump vs. Biden: Hatboro bakery sells cookies ahead of 2020 general electionNorth Wales councilman draws on past to call for calmPennridge area police briefs for week of Oct. 18Pennsburg man draws prison for embezzling $2.8M from employerEastern Center for Arts and Technology names Student of MonthComing soon: Broad Theater reopening in Souderton Images Videos Upcoming Events Oct 18 River Alive! Sun, Oct 18, 2020 Oct 19 River Alive! Mon, Oct 19, 2020 Oct 20 River Alive! Tue, Oct 20, 2020 Oct 21 River Alive! Wed, Oct 21, 2020 Oct 22 River Alive! Thu, Oct 22, 2020 Submit an Event See More Events