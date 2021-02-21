AS SEEN ON FACEBOOKCommunity Life Community Life Feb 21, 2021 Feb 21, 2021 Updated 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 15 Andrew Dougherty spent his President's Day exploring medical oddities at the Mutter Museum. Gina and Ron Birkmire cozy up for Valentine's Day. Hank Glodek with daughters Brielle and Claudia recently hit the slopes at Camelback. It's been about a year since the beloved Dave Morris got his angel wings. Joe Plover (R) with Frank Gribbin, Kevin Marshall, and Nick Vertlieb begins his 3rd year with Engine 39. Joey Gratzinger, with dad Joe and aunt Lisa, will continue his service to our country. Matt Matthias is the picture of contentment with 2 month old son Ronald. Ralph will forever be Liz Donohue's favorite Valentine. Rookie nurse Kate Buckley is getting hands on experience in the delivery room. Sherry and Chris Meyers have spent 31 magical Valentine's Days together. Steve Aldinger will now be experiencing life as a 50 year old. The Friends of the Wissahickon posted this iconic snow shot from under the Henry Ave. bridge. The Gioquindo family feels blessed with this furry bundle of joy, Luca. The Rox. HS Basketball Team got back on the court after almost a year's layover. Tim Breen escorted Michael and Averi to a recent holiday outing to the River Rink. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FACEBOOK PHOTOS COMPILED BY RICK CAWLEY- Advertisement - A look at life in Roxborough, East Falls, Manyunk and Wissahickon through the prism of Facebook photos. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags News Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Facebook Twitter YouTube Most Popular Articles Images Videos Articles'We're not stopping any time soon': Skippack Pharmacy holds coronavirus vaccination clinicsGale, Lawrence spar during Montgomery County Commissioners meetingModerna vaccine shortage impacts Montgomery CountyPennridge area police briefs for week of Feb. 21New manager named for Fort Washington, Evansburg state parksSouderton planning to have pool open this summerCoronavirus positivity decreases in Montgomery County and five neighboring countiesPECO to close Route 23 in Schuylkill Township for utility work1918 Spanish Influenza presentation to West Rockhill Historical Society: Story 'so familiar' to current pandemicD.A.: Accused gun trafficker disparaged slain Plymouth police officer Images Videos Upcoming Events Feb 21 River Alive! Sun, Feb 21, 2021 Feb 22 River Alive! Mon, Feb 22, 2021 Feb 23 River Alive! Tue, Feb 23, 2021 Feb 24 River Alive! Wed, Feb 24, 2021 Feb 25 River Alive! Thu, Feb 25, 2021 Submit an Event See More Events Subscribe to Newsletters