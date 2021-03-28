AS SEEN ON FACEBOOKCommunity Life Community Life Mar 28, 2021 Mar 28, 2021 Updated 15 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 13 21st Ward products Cecelia Weller, Emma Lamlin, Chloe Meyers, and Amanda Armstrong will continue in their softball journeys with Carroll this Spring. Brandon and Eric Cox each received 2nd honors this past term from IHM. Braydon Logan recently got a lucrative visit from the Tooth Fairy. IHM 6th grader Clara Ritchie proudly receives her 1st Honors certificate from Principal Lowry. IHM 6th grader Michael Iacovelli gets his 1st Honors recognition from Principal Lowry. Jason Kelly, seen in his Roman days, belted a grand slam to help spark Alvernia Univ. to a 6-4 win in their home opener. Lina and Cenz of Roma's Pizza have imprinted 50 years of memories along the Ridge. Poppy Pownall certainly is a happy puppy on Happy Puppy Day. Students from the Rox. School of Nursing are pitching in to help administer the Covid vaccine at the RMH. The Rox. United U9 Force took the indoor Championship at SoFive with a 3-2 victory on an OT winning goal by Dean Humphries. The Roxborough Rebels will be hosting a tailgate party to raise funds on April 11. The Roxborough Manayunk Conservancy jump started their Spring sprucing at the Upper Roxborough Reservoir. The Watershed Church recently concealed 300 eggs along the Ridge for discoverers of all ages. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FACEBOOK PHOTOS COMPILED BY RICK CAWLEY- Advertisement - A look at life in Roxborough, East Falls, Manyunk and Wissahickon as seen through the prism of Facebook photos. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags News Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Facebook Twitter YouTube Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSellersville man killed in East Rockhill collisionMontgomery County reaches $310K settlement in suit brought by former public defendersNorristown delivers 1,000 doses of vaccine to residentsPennridge planning for in-person graduation; resigning board member Sherry Thompson says diversity more than appearanceAbington writer is 'over the moon' about anthology selectionNorth Penn High School teams with Skippack Pharmacy to vaccinate 3,000 in pop-up clinicAmbler looks ahead to spring, summer with budding social calendarLast ride for retiring Franconia Police Det. Sgt. George MoyerSkippack Pharmacy's coronavirus vaccination clinic returns to North Penn High SchoolGreater Norristown NAACP hosts landlord-tenant virtual forum Images Videos Upcoming Events Mar 29 River Alive! Mon, Mar 29, 2021 Mar 30 River Alive! Tue, Mar 30, 2021 Mar 31 River Alive! Wed, Mar 31, 2021 Apr 1 River Alive! Thu, Apr 1, 2021 Apr 1 Affinity Toastmasters, Willow Grove - Public Speaking Made FUN - Guests Welcome!- Affinity Toastmasters Club Meeting Thu, Apr 1, 2021 Submit an Event See More Events Subscribe to Newsletters