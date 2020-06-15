SOCIAL MEDIA SCENESCommunity Life Community Life Jun 15, 2020 Jun 15, 2020 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 13 Tara Soto (L) and Barbara Pressman were among those at Cathedral Village protesting for social change. Brandon and Eric Cox took home some impressive end of the year awards from IHM. Cook-Wissahickon grad Liam Ryan will become a Central Lancer come September. Dobson grad, Kylie Graff, got a surprise home visit by 8th grade teacher Kim Fullam. Former Wissahickon Braves and West Catholic star Troy Athill, with parents Denia and Troy, will attend Bloomsburg in the fall. Greenwoods Charter grad Ava Lawrence has her sights set on Hallahan. John Teague and the Central Manayunk Council treated the crew of Ladder Co. #30 to some cooling water ice. Leighann Stone gets in some refreshing pool time with now 3rd grader son, Aiden. Recent Saul HS grad, Chris Mercer, will be heading upstate to Bloomsburg. Roxborough HS grad Marcel Joseph dons his cap and gown at Westerman field. Sam Avery, who had a recent drive-by graduation at IHM, will now be commuting to Roman Catholic. St Philip Neri grad Ella Volpe-Handzus will be moving on to Archbishop Carroll in September. The reopening of small businesses, like Kohls, and outdoor dining will give our local economy a boost. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FACEBOOK PHOTOS COMPILED BY RICK CAWLEY- Advertisement - Scenes of life in Manyunk, Wissahickon and East Falls. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags News Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Facebook Twitter YouTube Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesPennsburg man admits embezzling $2.7 million from Lancaster employerAbington man's fatal overdose leads to arrest of alleged drug traffickerNew dashboard has latest Montgomery County coronavirus dataMan sent to prison for Plymouth shooting incidentNorristown police chief talks race, policing following death of George FloydPerkasie Farmers Market opens in yellow phaseWeek 14 of coronavirus in Montgomery County ends with 3 more deaths, 74 new casesCouple arrested at WoodSpring Suites in Plymouth for domestic disputeUpper Moreland man sent to jail for indecent contact with childAccused 'serial thief' faces trial for break-ins and assaulting Lower Moreland police officer Images Videos Upcoming Events Jun 15 River Alive! Mon, Jun 15, 2020 Jun 15 Get Fit Zumba - Spring 2 Mon, Jun 15, 2020 Jun 16 River Alive! Tue, Jun 16, 2020 Jun 17 River Alive! Wed, Jun 17, 2020 Jun 18 Summer Science Academy: Exploring the East Branch Creek Thu, Jun 18, 2020 Submit an Event See More Events