AS SEEN ON FACEBOOK

Community Life

Jul 31, 2020

Brian Eckelmeyer takes a breather on a bench dedicated to local hero Dave Morris in Wildwood. Ella Samarco recently marked the 9th year mark of her distinguished childhood. JJ Morgan earned a trip to train at the Cuidad Real Madrid facilities in Spain next year. Logan (L) and Shane Cummiskey react to the news of their mother Lynette adding another member to the household. Mike Fitzpatrick enjoys some water skiing in the mighty Schuylkill. Nick and Melissa Colucci take in the ambiance at his cousin Rocco's wedding. SCH soccer standout Alysa Akins will be headed off to Muhlenberg in the fall. Steve Aldinger wrestled in a 37 12 King Fish during an outing in the Gulf of Mexico. Tyler Zwicharowskin training with local boxing guru Joe Mathis for any upcoming bout. Vickie Clugston captured a stunning shot of a wild horse while visiting the Outer Banks. Bob, Jess, and Bobby Markey visited the famed Cheers bar during their recent stay in Boston.

FACEBOOK PHOTOS COMPILED BY RICK CAWLEY

A look at life in Roxborough, East Falls, Wissahickon and Manyunk through the prism of Facebook posts.