AS SEEN ON FACEBOOK
Community Life
Jan 24, 2021

Alexandra Kovach got the royal treatment for her 13th birthday. Amanda Hoffman (R) and Emily DiGulielmo took advantage of relaxed dining restrictions at the Southern Cross Kitchen. Bridget McNally, with sons Shane and Patrick Guano, frolic at the home of Hershey Chocolates. Chiara Wheeler, who recently turned 18, would love to get back on the diamond this Spring. Edna Stimmler is the picture of contentment holding her sleeping beauty great grand-daughter, 15 month old Aubree Mullee. Joshua Grier, an IHM 8th grader, has the Prep as one of his high school options. Maureen and Henry Wilson recently had a getaway to the Florida Keys. Michelle Pownall and son Jut couldn't get enough snowboard runs at Spring Mountain. Mike Abrams treated son Charlie to an excursion to the Liberty Bell. Mike and Kate Lauer recently passed the1 year milestone in their marital journey. Nanay Annie celebrated a recent birthday with family at the Casa Lazaro. Nina Lafferty recently got round #1 of the COVID vaccination shots. Officer Joe Mangano Jr. helped celebrate National Law Enforcement Day with his dad Joe. Recently deceased vet Al Hammer, with Bernie Strain, was a true pillar in our community. Rocco Remolde and dad Dave get to bid farewell to Dominic as he starts his adventures in the Marine Corps. The arrival of this bundle of joy, Vayda Baumgart, has brought elation to parents Destin and Delanie.

FACEBOOK PHOTOS COMPILED BY RICK CAWLEY

A look at life in Roxborough, East Falls, Manyunk and Wissahickon through the prism of Facebook photos.