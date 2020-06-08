Seen on the streetCommuniy Life Community Life Jun 8, 2020 Jun 8, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 13 From left, Christy, Kevin and Bella Tinneny had the perfect day on Sunday to hit the beach in North Wildwood. Downed trees like this one on Ridge Pike knocked out power to thousands and caused traffic nightmares. Dylan Mendoza, with parents Sancho and Trista, will graduate from Archbishop Carroll. Gavin, Dean, and Tyler Humphries went old-school in rediscovering the joy of View Masters. Hallahan grad Grace Scally will be headed to Gwynedd Mercy in the fall. John Teague, of Manayunk, poses with officers from the 5th District deployed at 8th and Race over the weekend. Lauren Skrocki posed for graduation shots from Hallahan along the Parkway. PECO crews worked round-the-clock to help restore power to thousands of local residents. Protesters get their message out on the Green Lane bridge. Roman grad Jason Kelly celebrated the virtual occasion with family (L-R) Jack, Kim, John, and Molly. Roman's CJ Mole, with mom Alicia, will be headed to Nittany Lion country in the fall. Sharon Cybularz, second from right, celebrated a stay-at-home birthday with daughters Michelle, Jenn, and Kristen. Victoria Fernando casts her vote at Saul HS for the Pa. Primary. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FACEBOOK PHOTOS COMPILED BY RICK CAWLEY- Advertisement - Scenes of life in Manayunk, Wissahickon, and East Falls. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags News Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Facebook Twitter YouTube Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMontgomery County reports six more coronavirus deathsHundreds take part in peaceful Souderton protest marchLansdale apartment building residents displaced after wind blows off part of roofMontgomery County Commissioner Gale's statement on protests highlights divideOfficial: Montgomery County is prepared to move to yellow phaseSouderton Area High School class of 2020 takes farewell tourElected leaders from Plymouth, Whitemarsh and Conshohocken call for Gale to resignPeaceful protest on Main Street in LansdaleMontgomery County voters go to the polls; state grants mail-in extensionTowne Restaurant in Telford reopens Images Videos Upcoming Events Jun 8 River Alive! Mon, Jun 8, 2020 Jun 8 Get Fit Zumba - Spring 2 Mon, Jun 8, 2020 Jun 9 River Alive! Tue, Jun 9, 2020 Jun 10 River Alive! Wed, Jun 10, 2020 Jun 11 River Alive! Thu, Jun 11, 2020 Submit an Event See More Events