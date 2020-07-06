LIFE ON FACEBOOKCommunity Life Community Life Jul 6, 2020 Jul 6, 2020 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 11 Alyssa Adams marked 12 years together with her beloved Bella. Bonnie Hauck cleans up an area on Silverwood St.to help spruce up her neighborhood. Budd Reigner cuddles up with his 3-month-old grandson, Nicholas Morris. Chuck Gondos (L) and Mateo Colton of the NW Philly For Social Change were part of a clean up effort in Manayunk on Sunday. Justin Jut Pownall came up a winner on the Wildwood Boardwalk. Keith Samarco and sister Ella don some patriotic swimwear for the 4th weekend. Michael O'Brien takes a leap off the dock into the Schuylkill. Onna Richburg celebrated her 12th birthday with brother Boston. Roxborough Rebel Michael Rex recently slugged his 1st ever out-of-the-park homerun. The Roxborough Ridge Runners Car Club staged a mini-4th of July parade along Lyceum Ave. on Saturday. The official annual parade has been pushed back to Labor Day. Victoria (L), Joy, Jeff, and Brianna Kimbrell did some family bonding in Cape May. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FACEBOOK PHOTOS COMPILED BY RICK CAWLEY- Advertisement - A look at life in Roxborough, East Falls, Wissahickon and Manayunk through the prism of Facebook posts. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags News Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Facebook Twitter YouTube Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMontgomery County restaurants adjust to green phase amid coronavirus pandemicGirlfriend in 2016 Perkasie fatal shooting & drugs case charged with 2019 fentanyl deathBlack business owner in Lansdale reflects on experiencesNorth Penn School District administrator placed on leave after Facebook postPerkasie Dental Loft opensThis Just In: If coronavirus were baseball game, how would you do?Trio sent to prison for roles in Whitemarsh home invasionLower Salford board members speak out on Gale statementSouthampton man arrested for sex offenseRound Guys, Well Crafted brewing companies to produce 'Black is Beautiful' beer Images Videos Upcoming Events Jul 7 Summer Science Academy: Summer Explorers (Gr. K-1) Tue, Jul 7, 2020 Jul 7 River Alive! Tue, Jul 7, 2020 Jul 8 Summer Science Academy: Summer Explorers (Gr. K-1) Wed, Jul 8, 2020 Jul 8 River Alive! Wed, Jul 8, 2020 Jul 9 Summer Science Academy: Summer Explorers (Gr. K-1) Thu, Jul 9, 2020 Submit an Event See More Events