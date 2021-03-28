Dr. Dave Goldberg Bolsters Summit Spine & Wellness Lineup

We'd like take a moment to shine the spotlight on our own, Dr. Dave Goldberg. He's been a tremendous asset to our team. Dr. Dave grew up outside of Philadelphia, in Cheltenham Township and received his Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Physiology from Temple University. In addition to academics, he worked for the Temple University Football Team, where his passion for sports medicine was discovered. He always knew he wanted to go into the medical profession, helping future patients live a healthy lifestyle, in the most holistic way possible. After suffering several injuries while playing sports, and not being treated, he realized a few years later after reading up on chiropractic that had he gone the chiro route, he would have been way better off.
He knew there was a more well-rounded approach than the typical recommendation of drugs or surgery. That is when his passion for Chiropractic was discovered.
Dr. Dave then went on to receive his Doctorate degree from Palmer College in Port Orange, Florida, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude and Salutatorian of his class.
During his time at Palmer College, he continued to discover the true benefits of Chiropractic, as he saw so many people being positively affected by the profession. He is extremely excited to use his knowledge and expertise in spinal rehabilitation and myofascial release here at Summit Spine and Wellness.
In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his family and friends as well living an active lifestyle, cheering on all Philadelphia sports teams, and spending time at the beach. He believes each of his patients should have an individualized approach to their treatment, allowing them to obtain the best outcome possible. Dr. Dave strives for his patients’ health and is always motivated to make positive change in others’ lives.
This brings us to a special invitation.
Conditions like headaches, neck pain, low back pain, and sciatica are the body’s way of saying something is wrong. If left untreated they can lead to chronic and severe pain.
Because Dr. Dave and the team are committed to helping the local community we're offering a consultation, exam, X-rays, and report for only $67. This is normally valued at $295. We have helped many people with these conditions using safe and NON-SURGICAL methods. Call (215) 487-2500 or visit the link below to sign up for an appointment.
https://www.summitspineandwellness.com/
Our schedule fills up quickly and we only have room on the appointment books for a limited number of new patients each month. Call us today before the symptoms worsen and spots are all taken.
Make sure to mention this $67 FB offer when calling or scheduling.
HEALTH
Dr. Dave Goldberg Bolsters Summit Spine & Wellness Lineup
Dr. Dave Goldberg Bolsters Summit Spine & Wellness Lineup
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
comments powered by Disqus
Most Popular
Articles
- Sellersville man killed in East Rockhill collision
- Montgomery County reaches $310K settlement in suit brought by former public defenders
- Norristown delivers 1,000 doses of vaccine to residents
- Pennridge planning for in-person graduation; resigning board member Sherry Thompson says diversity more than appearance
- Abington writer is 'over the moon' about anthology selection
- North Penn High School teams with Skippack Pharmacy to vaccinate 3,000 in pop-up clinic
- Ambler looks ahead to spring, summer with budding social calendar
- Last ride for retiring Franconia Police Det. Sgt. George Moyer
- Skippack Pharmacy's coronavirus vaccination clinic returns to North Penn High School
- Greater Norristown NAACP hosts landlord-tenant virtual forum
Images
Videos
-
Mar 29
-
Mar 30
-
Mar 31
-
Apr 1
-
Apr 1