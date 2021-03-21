PHILADELPHIA >> James Harry Calamia has stepped down from his position as Executive Director of the Roxborough Development Corporation (RDC). following close to a decade of service to the organization.
James helped spearhead Roxborough 2020, an ambitious strategic plan to advance the Ridge Avenue Commercial Corridor. Guided by his vision of Ridge Avenue as Roxborough’s heart and hub, he led impactful initiatives including the Roxborough Asset Enhancement Program, the Roxborough Pocket Park, and the Roxborough Signature Event Series.
“I’ve been so fortunate to have served as a steward of such an incredible organization. I will be forever grateful for the trust placed in me,” James said recently. “Through the incredible power of community-driven revitalization coupled with the contributions of volunteers, business owners and funders. We have accomplished so much together.”
Jo Ann Desper, President of the RDC Board of Directors, said, “James has been an energetic, resourceful, and collaborative advocate for the Business Improvement District. He has laid the foundation for Ridge Avenue’s continued vitality and growth. He will be greatly missed by the RDC's leadership, staff, volunteers, and the many Roxborough businesses and residents he met while carrying out our shared vision. We wish him all the best as he pursues the next step in an already outstanding career.”
The RDC Board of Directors has formed a Transition Committee and is actively working to guide ongoing operations and recruit a new executive director. The RDC has commissioned Heritage Consulting Inc. to manage the search and transition to new leadership.
ABOUT THE ROXBOROUGH DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION: The Roxborough Development Corporation is dedicated to providing Roxborough residents with high quality shopping, dining and entertainment experiences.