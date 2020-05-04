By Rick Cawley
For the Review
Our “time machine” lands us back to May 2017 when the IHM CYO  Softball Team shutout Visitation 11-0 in a home game played at Houston Playground. Gianna Liciardello and Avery Storm combined on the shutout with plenty of offensive support. The Knights were coached by Bill Salvatore with help from Mike Cherry, Tim Scally,  and Bill Hannigan.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus