SPORTS
Flashback: 2017 IHM tops Visitation in CYO softball
Flashback: 2017 IHM tops Visitation in CYO softball
-
- Updated
- Comments
By Rick Cawley
For the Review
Our “time machine” lands us back to May 2017 when the IHM CYO Softball Team shutout Visitation 11-0 in a home game played at Houston Playground. Gianna Liciardello and Avery Storm combined on the shutout with plenty of offensive support. The Knights were coached by Bill Salvatore with help from Mike Cherry, Tim Scally, and Bill Hannigan.
Tags
comments powered by Disqus
Most Popular
Articles
- Montco closes 8th week of coronavirus outbreak with death toll at 293
- Nursing staff forgoes home to care for coronavirus patients
- Photos catch Montgomery County businesses not practicing social distancing
- Montgomery County reports 76 new coronavirus cases, 13 more deaths
- Montco official: 'We're going to need to learn how to live with this virus'
- JBS Souderton meat packing plant closed by coronavirus; union shop steward dies
- Montco officials address PPE levels as coronavirus pandemic continues
- Suspect arrested for theft after Willow Grove resident reports prowler
- Montco officials report 159 new coronavirus cases, 31 deaths
- Security at virtual meetings examined after Norristown incident
Images
Videos
-
May 4
-
May 5
-
May 5
-
May 6
-
May 7