The Hallahan softball team endured a heartbreaking 3-2 loss in 12 innings to Cardinal O'Hara in the 2016 Catholic League semi-finals.
The Micky Mouse after years of being a league doormat began to turn their program around with an influx of talented and experienced players from the 21st Ward.
The emergence of pitcher Maddie McBride was also a huge influence on the upswing in competitiveness.
McBride held O'Hara scoreless through the first 9 innings in a 0-0 tie and only the use of the extra inning rule of starting each inning with a runner on second did she finally allow a run to score.
Hallahan was one strike away from advancing to the PCL finals but saw the game slip away as O'Hara was able to mount a walk-off win in the 12th.