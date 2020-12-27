By Rick CawleyFor the ReviewThe LaSalle HS boys basketball team edged Springside Chestnut Hill Academy 45-43 in a game played in Dec., 2019.The Blue Devils were able to close the gap on the Explorers in the final minute but a potential game winning 3 point shot by SCH's Darius Isaac just missed at the buzzer.
SPORTS
Flashback: LaSalle edges SCH Boys in 2019 game
Flashback: LaSalle edges SCH Boys in 2019 game
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
comments powered by Disqus
Most Popular
Articles
- Montgomery County grants another extension of disaster declaration amid coronavirus pandemic
- Conshohocken man faces trial on child porn charges
- $4M in state grants to fund three local projects
- Montgomery County records 27 more coronavirus deaths over 7-day period
- Montgomery County approves $7M in year-end contracts
- Get cooking: CMS accepting recipes for cookbook fundraiser
- Harleysville Amazon center donates to Manna on Main Street
- Local sports community mourns loss of Barry Sankey
- Pennridge area police briefs for week of Dec. 27
- Abington, West Chester grad Penecale chases pro dream to Israel
Images
Videos
-
Dec 27
-
Dec 28
-
Dec 29
-
Dec 30
-
Dec 31