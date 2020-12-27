By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The LaSalle HS boys basketball team edged Springside Chestnut Hill Academy 45-43 in a game played in Dec., 2019.
The Blue Devils were able to close the gap on the Explorers in the final minute but a potential game winning 3 point shot by SCH's Darius Isaac just missed at the buzzer.

