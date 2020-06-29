The Roxborough Bandits Jr. American Legion team battled Aston-Media in a hard fought playoff series. Many of the youngsters from that team went on to outstanding high school careers but lost out on their senior year seasons this Spring. The squad was coached by former Bandits players: Brian Karakaedos, John Citrone, Nick Boyle, and Nick Barile.
