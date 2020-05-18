SPORTS
Flashback: When St. Philip Neri captured Region 21 crown
Flashback: When St. Philip Neri captured Region 21 crown
-
- Updated
- Comments
By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The St. Philip Neri CYO baseball team battled back to take a doubleheader from IHM in the aArchdiocese playoff tournament to capture the Region 21 championship back in 2015. Both teams had numerous players who grew up playing with each other in 21st Ward leagues that helped fuel the rivalry between the neighboring communities.
Tags
comments powered by Disqus
Most Popular
Articles
- Perkasie man charged with assaulting store clerk who told him face mask was required
- Montgomery County reports 149 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths
- Organizers take precautions ahead of Ambler Farmers' Market next month
- Montgomery County reports 14 more coronavirus deaths, 106 new positive cases
- Souderton Area High School grads Farewell Tour set for May 30
- After 10 weeks, downward trend in positive coronavirus cases noted in Montco
- Struggling Collegeville food pantry needs help
- Montco officials report 12 more coronavirus deaths and look to restart contact tracing
- Pennridge kicks off series of graduation-related activities
- Montgomery County child abuse reports down during pandemic; D.A. seeks public's help identifying abuse
Images
Videos
-
May 18
-
May 18
-
May 19
-
May 19
-
May 20