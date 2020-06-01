SPORTS
Flashback: When the Cardinals topped the Royals
Flashback: When the Cardinals topped the Royals
-
- Updated
- Comments
By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The 21st Ward Cardinals Minor team edged the Royals back in 2018. Cardinal pitchers, Will Pownall and Maxx Byrne, shut down Royal rallies to give the Cardinals bats, led by Ryan Friel and Danny Malloy, a chance to take control of the game.
Tags
comments powered by Disqus
Most Popular
Articles
- Towne Restaurant in Telford reopens
- Lohoefer retiring after 42 years
- Souderton Area High School class of 2020 takes farewell tour
- Upset voter: Montgomery County 'took my right to vote away'
- St. Basil Academy stays connected
- Uncertainty reigns as schools look ahead to new year
- Spring-Ford School Board eyes cutting teachers, raising taxes as high as 1.5%
- Pay It Forward Frontline started in Souderton/Telford area
- This Just In: Trail work signals a new reopening
- 1,000 receive food in coronavirus relief effort by Montco Anti-Hunger Network
Images
Videos
-
Jun 1
-
Jun 1
-
Jun 2
-
Jun 2
-
Jun 3