Flashback: White Sox take Ward AAA baseball title in 2016
By Rick Cawley
The White Sox topped the Rockies to capture the 21st Ward AAA baseball title back in 2016. The White Sox team consisted of: Xavier Petrucci, Maxx Byrne, Danny Malloy, Gavin Ellenbach, Will Pownall, Chris Sponburgh, Jake Bryan, Brandon Saccone, Danny Mc Nally Jr., Jake Rauscher, Jake Cupchak, Sam Pemrose, and Hakim Miles. They were coached by Dan McNally and Brandon Saccone.
