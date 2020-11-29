By Patti Brennan
In 2009, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I was fortunate in that it was caught early. I worked for a wonderful employer and had the best health insurance. While dealing with this life changing diagnosis, I was horrified to discover that others weren’t so lucky. Some of the considerable costs included co-pays for doctor’s visits, chemotherapy, radiation, prescriptions along with transportation to and from treatments, lost wages from taking time off of work, and child care expenses while undergoing treatment.
On top of that, many of the outlays were not covered under health insurance such as wigs and cold cap therapy, not to mention lost time at work resulting in the inability to pay their utility bills and mortgages. I believe that no one should have to worry about medical expenditures while dealing with a serious illness in this country and decided to try to rectify this problem in my little part of the world. That’s when my children and I decided to start “Friends In Pink.”
“Friends In Pink” is a registered non-profit (501C3) whose mission is to assist with unexpected expenses that incurred by our neighbors coping with breast cancer. Initially, we restricted our assistance to the Rox/Manayunk community. Yet, as we didn’t want to have to turn anyone away, we have recently agreed to help those in surrounding communities when funds allow.
Our fundraising has evolved over the past 11 years. October is normally our busiest period, kicking off Breast Cancer Awareness Month with our annual run/walk (Friends On The Run) followed by a Brunch at Spanky’s Pub. This year would have been our 5th anniversary of Friends On The Run, which had to be cancelled due to the city’s pandemic restrictions as well as several dining out events and the Roxborough Mother’s Day Walk, whose proceeds benefit our organization.
Although Friends On The Run had to be shelved this year, we did manage to pull off a walk/run virtual challenge that had many participants and helped raise much needed funds through this effort. Mark your calendar as we’ll be kicking off Breast Cancer Awareness Month in 2021 with the “6th Annual Friends On The Run/Walk” on Oct. 2.
We have and continue to be the beneficiary of many fundraisers from local schools ( Dobson, Shawmont, IHM, and Cook-Wissahickon) and other organizations such as Wissahickon Braves, Rox. Eagles Cheerleaders, Holy Child Day Care & Preschool along with “Peach Style By Jill” and “Elevated Wellness.” In addition, we’ve also had the support of numerous local businesses and City Councilman Curtis Jones Jr. who has been a constant presence at events, graciously interacting with participants of all ages.
Although our fundraising has been affected by the pandemic, we have been successful in raising funds through our “Friends In Pink Raffles” which was started last year by my children.
Over the years, we’ve unfortunately lost a few of our own to breast cancer. After looking at our options, we decided that a “Memory Garden” would be the best way to remember those that we lost, a place for their family and friends to commemorate them in our community. With the permission and assistance of the Friends of Gorgas Park, a Friends in Pink Memory Garden was dedicated in October 2019.
This was a community effort thanks to local contractor, Al Fitzpatrick, who donated his time to construct the memorial stones the assistance and expertise of Sign Printers, who attached plaques to the stones, and the hard work of John Boyce and Ken Renshaw and their volunteers for maintaining the site.
The Friends In Pink organization is all volunteers with no paid staff or office overhead. Our board of directors consists of myself and family members Trish Bari, Craig Brennan, Bridget Brennan, and Will Brennan.
Donations are always welcome and can be sent to Friends In Pink c/o P.O. Box 4618, Phila., PA 19128. Also through Venmo @FriendsInPink, or paymail (friendsinpink.com”).
Applications for assistance are available at our website (FriendsInPink.org) or thru email (friendsinpink.com). We’re also available on Facebook and Twitter.