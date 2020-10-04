PHILADELPHIA – Join Friends of the Wissahickon (FOW) as they welcome council members of the Lenape Nation of Pennsylvania for an online Valley Talk. “The Past and Present of the Lenape in Pennsylvania” will be on Tuesday, Oct. 20, from 6-7 p.m.
The Lenape are the indigenous people of Eastern Pennsylvania, Southern New York, New Jersey, and Northern Delaware. Council members of the Lenape Nation of Pennsylvania will discuss the history of the Lenape people from pre-colonial to contemporary times, the state and initiatives of the Lenape Nation of Pennsylvania today, and the Nation’s goals for the future. Topics will include the relationship between the Lenape and William Penn, the Eastern Woodland Lenape and Lenape diaspora, the Lenape language and ongoing revival initiatives, and the quadrennial Rising Nation River Journey and signing of the Treaty of Renewed Brotherhood.
The Lenape Nation of Pennsylvania is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to increasing awareness of Lenape history and culture. Created to join together the members of the Lenape Nation and anyone else interested in continuing the development of the language and culture of the Lenape people, the Lenape Nation of Pennsylvania is active in the revival of tradition and community. The organization encourages partnerships among people and organizations in order to foster cultural, historical, and environmental education and preservation.
Lenape speakers include Chief Emeritus Robert Redhawk Ruth; Chief of Education & Language Shelley DePaul; Ceremonial Chief Chuck Gentlemoon; and Storykeeper & Council Member Adam DePaul,
Register at https://fow.org/event/valley-talk-lenape-nation. A Zoom link will be provided to registrants for this event.