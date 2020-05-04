By Rick Cawley
For the Review
Under strict social distancing guidelines, golfers got a chance to finally hit the links once again at Walnut Lane last weekend. Aside from being unable to use the club house or initially rent individual carts, golfers adjusted to the new reality rather quickly.
Golfers who made arrangements to use the course were sent out at specific tee times to avoid golfers crowding around the starting area.
According to Sean Ketchum, who is the Director of Golf Operations at the 1st Tee of Greater Philadelphia, the golfers were usually placed in groups of four to facilitate uniform play times.
The booking of golfing parties went pretty smoothly and “ the course was able to handle almost a full capacity of players.”
Thoroughly sanitized golf carts were made available to individual riders on Monday.