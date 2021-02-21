By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The Hallahan Girls Basketball Team came out blazing hot but eventually fell to Archbishop Ryan 58-39 in Catholic League action. The Mickey Mouse were on fire in the first quarter taking a 15-7 lead, but Ryan came out with full court pressure leading to a plethora of Hallahan turnovers and numerous Ryan breakaway hoops.Ryan kept up the trapping defense until they had built a comfortable lead. Hallahan had Faith Scally (11) and Ashiah Milburn (10) reach double figures. Ryan was paced by Luca Verello with 16, while MacKenzie Reed chipped in with 14. Hallahan is helmed by Mike Gallagher while Ryan '78 Alum Chris Zambito leads the Ragdolls.