By Rick Cawley

For the Review

Hallahan and Bishop McDevitt played what might possibly be the final basketball game between the two schools. Both schools were given notice by the Archdiocese that that would close at the end of the school year. Fittingly, the game came down to a stunning three point shot by Mya Sulimay lifting Hallahan as the clock hit zero to lift Hallahan to an emotional 52-49 to an victory. A furious comeback by the Lancers in the final minute culminating with 2 game tying free throws by Emma Obfenda with 8 seconds remaining put McDevitt in position to send the game into overtime. However, Hallahan's Mya Sulimay took an inbounds pass from Brynne Tomaszewski beyond the top of the key with 3 seconds on the clock and launched a desperation three that swished the net as the final horn sounded.

Prior to the contest, both schools joined together in a touching salute to honor their senior players and their parents. Getting the red carpet treatment for Hallahan were Brianna Scott, Ashiah Milburn, Katie McCole, and Logan Tomaszewski along with their McDevitt counterparts Sianii Posey, Christina Patterson, Morgan Harris and Kate McNally. Hallahan was coached by Mike Gallagher with assistance from Bob Hoffman. McDevitt was helmed by Dan Greenberg with help from Maria McDermott.

