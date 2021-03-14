By Rick Cawley
For the Review
Hallahan and Bishop McDevitt played what might possibly be the final basketball game between the two schools. Both schools were given notice by the Archdiocese that that would close at the end of the school year. Fittingly, the game came down to a stunning three point shot by Mya Sulimay lifting Hallahan as the clock hit zero to lift Hallahan to an emotional 52-49 to an victory. A furious comeback by the Lancers in the final minute culminating with 2 game tying free throws by Emma Obfenda with 8 seconds remaining put McDevitt in position to send the game into overtime. However, Hallahan's Mya Sulimay took an inbounds pass from Brynne Tomaszewski beyond the top of the key with 3 seconds on the clock and launched a desperation three that swished the net as the final horn sounded.