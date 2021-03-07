By Rick Cawley
For the Review
What difference does a day make, a week, a month, or even a year for that matter when something is 100 years in the making. The Hattal-Taylor VFW Post #333 actually turned 100 back in February 2020 and would have been given a certificate honoring its 100 years in existence. But because of pandemic restrictions last year and a couple of winter events postponing the ceremony even further these past couple of weeks, the official recognition didn’t occur till recently.
The Hattal-Taylor Post was named for two local US soldiers, Clarence Hattal and William Taylor, who both died in WW I fighting in the Marne on the Western Front, in France during 1918. The Post was granted a charter by the U.S. Veterans of Foreign wars to honor soldiers who fought in the Spanish-American War and WW I.
The Post has added tributes to service men and women who fought in subsequent U.S. campaigns over more recent times. Monuments paying homage to fallen vets from WW II, the Korean, and Vietnam War are on reverent display in the front lawn.
In addition to providing a meeting area where community vets can hold social get-togethers and scheduled meetings, the building houses a museum of war artifacts, with some dating back to the Civil War era. The upper floors contain a plethora of memorabilia ranging from military hardware, uniforms, medals, magazines, books, and the personal effects of soldiers (some from defeated enemies) that cover the gamut of collected souvenirs that have been donated over the course of a century.
Philadelphia District 1 Commander George Ginder was on hand to present the Century Award citation to Hattal-Taylor Commander Hugh Sinnott, his wife Carol, Senior Vice Comm. Mike McFall, Jr. Vice Comm. George Barr, Quartermaster Joe McManus, and Lyda Doyle, 1st Vice-Comm. from the Henry Houston American Legion Post #3.
The post also received a “Buddy Poppy Citation” in “recognition of outstanding participation and in manifestation of the true spirit of comradeship as exemplified in the VFW motto.” The VFW motto states “To Honor The Dead By Helping The Living.”
The Hattal-Taylor brass sported new insignia polo shirts which were ordered for this special occasion.