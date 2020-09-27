Parents: Working from 9-5 pm may make you feel uneasy about leaving your teens at home. North Light is making space for high school students in need of a supportive environment to complete their online class work with adequate lighting, room to stretch out and have lunch pro- vided by the school district.
Afterschool there will be professional tutors available to support students as they work toward their academic goals. (Weekly fees may apply.)
The daytime program runs from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. The afterschool program is from 4 - 6 p.m. Space is limited so call Bernetta at 215-483-4800 to enroll.