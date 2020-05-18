What’s a teacher to do if you miss your students and they can’t come to school? Go to them!
IHM eighth-grade teachers Liz Donohue and Stacey MacDonald recently made surprise home visits to each of their homeroom students. With the assistance of Principal Andrew Lowry, Director of Finance & Development Traci Kovach, and the generosity of IHM Home & School Association, the two teachers had graduation lawn signs made up to drop off to their charges who have been homebound since the breakout of the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March.
The parents were emailed to let them know of the impending house call although most kept it as a surprise to their kids until the teachers came knocking at their front doors. Donohue was accompanied by her good-sport husband Dan to take photos, while MacDonald enlisted the services of her devoted father, Robert Smith.
As you might expect, there were a myriad of emotions that were triggered off on all parties involved. Liz Donohue felt a groundswell of sentiment stirred up when students came out to greet her. “I almost cried a few times because this obviously is not how I thought the year would end, but it still was great to see them all.” She added, “ I absolutely love my job and these kids are what make it all worth it.”
Colleague Stacey MacDonald shared those sentiments of being on an emotional rollercoaster. “We were so excited to get out and see our kids, but it was a very emotional day! So many parents were great at keeping the surprise, I teared up finally seeing their faces again.” As far as getting closure she added,” I think that’s one of the really difficult parts, since we worked all year to get to the ‘fun stuff’ and it just isn’t happening for a great group of kids. They’re missing out on memories they’ll never get back.”
Some of those lost Kodak moments would include a class trip, eighth-grade dance, Spirit Day, and a proper graduation ceremony. The teachers left their students with a hopeful message that they would try to pull off some closure events during the summer if the COVID-19 restrictions loosened up. A makeshift graduation ceremony with a class cookout were some of the ideas being tossed around.
The students who were visited echoed similar reactions as their teachers. 8th Grader Jocelyn Welsh summed up her experience by relating that “it was nice that our teachers took time out of their day to visit us and give us a lawn sign. Yet she added,”I miss going to school.”
Fellow eighth-grader Adrienne Lazaro was hopeful that there would be some closure events at some point during the summer. “ I realized how much I really miss my friends and teachers at school, but I’m looking forward to maybe seeing everyone during the summer.”
Principal Andrew Lowry was full of praise for his staff members who routinely go above and beyond the call of duty. “I am so proud of our amazing teachers for constantly putting their students first. Our eighth-grade teachers wanted to do something special for the kids. This is a small token of appreciation for the students.” He added that his cherished teachers “have proven they are leaders in and out of the classroom.”