By Rick Cawley
For the Review
Let’s face it … everyone wants things to go back to normal. Some people would sell their souls to get back to their pre-March 2020 existence. And as much has been made of the economic, social, and emotional toll that the pandemic has taken on millions of adult lives, we sometimes forget the devastating impact that has been wrought upon the lives of our children.
No, they haven’t lost jobs or have to worry about where the next mortgage payment will come from, but the psychological trauma that youngsters have had to endure has been just as crushing. Countless scores of young people have not been in an actual school setting with their friends or been allowed to participate in sports or social events for the better part of the year. The ones that have had some of those opportunities restored have done so under such restrictive conditions, that is has robbed many of the inherently fun experience that is so basic to childhood development.
The Jeannette School of Dance, in its 37th year, is just one of the many enterprises that had the rug pulled out from under them when the pandemic shutdowns began to close the walls in on us back in March. The founder of the school, Jeannette Rawling-Julia, had to regrettably cancel so many of the Spring events that the members of her school had been preparing for.
As weeks turned into months with the doors shuttered, Miss Jeannette saw so many of the chances to participate in recitals, live performances on the Ridge, and the 4th of July Parade painfully come and go that she began to wonder when she might be able to reconnect with the students that she loved so much to teach. She also contemplated the emotional effects that being robbed of physical and movement experiences might have on children’s psyches.
During the summer as the state relieved some of its restrictions into a modified Green Phase, Miss Jeannette took advantage of the opportunity to reopen her school, although there hadn’t been any clear cut guidelines that pertained directly to dance studios. Over the past few months, she has taken painstaking efforts to jump through all the COVID protocol hoops and then some to get the ship up and running again.
For starters, Miss Jeannette and her staff mapped out 5x5 feet grids on the studio floor where dancers could be socially distanced 7 feet apart. Temperature checks are given upon arrival to assist staff in screening the youngsters with potential COVID symptoms along with mandatory hand sanitizing. Except for the youngest age group of tots, parents are not permitted in the lobby or studio areas.
The dancers were each given bins so that they could dress and change footwear in their own personal space. Warm-up and dance instruction routines were tailored to maximize the distance between dancers during sessions. Dancers are given the option of wearing masks during workout times, however, they become mandatory during times of closer social encounters or usage of the restroom facilities.
The restroom is sprayed down with disinfectant upon each individual usage as well as all surfaces and the color-coded ballet bars between sessions. Staffers have had to utilize the latest computer technology to allow dancers to receive virtual Zoom instruction for those parents who aren’t comfortable having their children getting in-studio instruction.
Miss Jeannette is just thrilled with the dedication of her teaching staff which includes instructors Brandi Breen and Jennifer Pfeifer as well as student teachers Cailin Bitto, Kerry Bitto, Kaylee Carr, Liv Hudecki, Faith Siorek, Sami Andrews, Emma Woodruff, Kaitlyn Pfeifer, and Madison Julia for providing such a nurturing environment for children to feel comfortable to be themselves and reach their full potential.
All the precautions and attention to detail seem to be paying off for the studio is growing in numbers with approximately 140 youngsters are back on board as well as a few dozen in the adult exercise classes. Each week sees additional sign-ups which brings even more feelings of optimism that things at the dance school are headed in the right direction, which is uplifting for Miss Jeannette.
She explains her passion to return to live teaching simply, “because we miss them so much and miss sharing our love of dance with them, but more importantly, our children need to get back to some kind of normal. Children need structure, socialization, and overall physical activity, and while some have adapted to zoom or google meets, not all students thrive in the virtual world. It was so incredibly important to us to provide in-person classes.
Further on that point she adds, “We may not be able to hug, high five, hold hands, or make circles, but we have spent countless hours creating new movements, adjusting old ones, and doing what we need to do to keep everyone moving and engaged.”
She is extremely appreciative of the loyalty of her parent base “who have continued to support us through the shut down and put their faith in us. We have gone through so much to make sure that their children and our staff stay safe and healthy, but we wouldn’t want it any other way.”