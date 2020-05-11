By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The Journey’s Way organization, like so many other entities that have been impacted by the coronavirus ordeal, have had to find creative ways to stay connected to the senior population within our community.
Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, Journey’s Way, located at 403 Rector St. and part of the “Intercommunity Action” umbrella, was a vibrant hub of services that offered activities, resources, and programs to active, older adults in the Roxborough area. The center was compelled to close its doors in mid-March in order to safeguard the well-being of its staff and senior clientele. According to Journey’s Way Director Karen Rouse, “the staff continue to work from home to provide essential services including counseling and wellness calls, connecting seniors to center-sponsored food programs, and providing information and referrals to community resources”.
One of the issues facing the senior population as a whole is the ability to obtain weekly groceries and the Journey’s Way staff have received numerous calls asking for assistance in this capacity. Whereas some community facilities such as the Salvation Army or the Roxborough Church have food distribution capabilities and outreach delivery programs, the Journey’s Way is unable to provide such services.
Fortunately, Damian Caggiano, the 5th District Community Relations Officer, had reached out to Eileen Conway, the center’s Advisory Council President, to secure names of area seniors who had requested help with their grocery lists. Conway and Rouse came up with a list of potential donees that Officer Caggiano and other 5th District personnel could utilize for that purpose.
The seniors were contacted and individual grocery lists were put together according to each of their needs. Officer Caggiano took the initiative to head to the Acme on Ridge Avenue and load his shopping cart with the items that had been requested. Once grocery bags had been placed in the back of his police cruiser, Officer Caggiano was ready to hit the road. A small contingency of representatives from the 5th District and local agencies were also on hand to see him off. They included Capt. Malachi Jones, Lt. Jonah Conway, and Sgt. Amina Brown from the 5th, Lt. Betty Ellen Barrett from the Salvation Army, and Karen Rouse and Eileen Conway from Journey’s Way.
Before Officer Caggiano departed the Acme parking lot, he alerted each of the lucky seniors that he was “on the way” so that they could come out and pick up their groceries curbside and allow Caggiano to practice as much social distancing as possible. Officer Caggiano felt a great deal of personal satisfaction in being able to provide a needed service directly to area seniors while helping to foster a positive perception with another example of the work our local police are providing on a daily basis. Along those lines, the 5h District is supporting a diaper drive to benefit the Northern Children’s Services this week.
Director Rouse lauded the generosity of Caggiano and his fellow officers. ”We are appreciative of the 5th District for their commitment to protect, help, and serve our seniors in the Roxborough community. It is important, especially in challenging times like these, to work together to build long lasting partnerships that will contribute to creating a vibrant, caring, and connected community”.
Please contact Journey’s Way at (215) 487-1750 with questions or to inquire about senior services and a staff member will return your call.