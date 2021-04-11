By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The Journey’s Way has had to find some creative approaches to stay connected to the community during the the direful pandemic’s year-long reign.
Journey’s Way, which is located at 403 Rector St., is a non-profit multipurpose senior center serving adults 55+ from the local area and beyond. They are part of the INTERAC (Intercommunity Action) and their mission for the past 50 years has been to assist people of all age groups by providing resources to help pursue a fulfilling life.
One of the courses of action that Director Karen Rouse engineered to allow JW to continue to have an impact in the community despite the building lockdown was to partner with the Citylight Church to help implement some of their outreach programs.
A good example of this collaboration was a recent pre-Easter clean-up by Citylight Church volunteers at the home of Carol Seeger on Summit Avenue. A handful of families, including children as young as 2, spent a few hours on a gorgeous Spring day sprucing up the property by gathering leaves, clearing the eaves, and trimming hedges. Part of Rouse’s strategy was to “build some intergenerational bridges” along with “teaching youngsters about the importance of serving.”
By the end of the day, Citylight volunteers had taken part in 4 additional yard clean-ups. On that same Saturday, Citylight volunteers delivered 26 Easter meal boxes to seniors in the Roxborough area. Some were dropped off at the Pensdale Village Senior Apartments, part of the Journey’s Way Aging Services.
The partnership with Citylight Church, at 4001 Freeland Ave., dates back to near the start of the Covid restrictions in April of 2020 when CL volunteers first began assisting Journey’s Way by delivering monthly food boxes from Philabundance to assist neighborhood seniors with their grocery needs. With Journey’s Way staff working from home over the past year, Citylight has been a Godsend in allowing JW to remain a vibrant presence in the community.
Through the connection of Emily Ronca and a dedicated group of caring volunteers at the Citylight Church, many of the JW initiatives continue to have community impact. According to Director Karen Rouse, “Journey’s Way partnership with Citylight Church has been a blessing during these challenging times. The volunteers have provided support and inspiration to the staff and the Seniors we serve.”
Grab & Go goodie bags, skillfully assembled by CL volunteers, continue to get into the hands of appreciative seniors who love the tasty treats and inspirational messages that are included with their weekly Grab & Go meals.
Another worthwhile idea that has considerable merit is the Pen Pal Project. The plan is to match children and families with interested seniors looking to make a connection through the writing process.
Emily Ronca is ecstatic about the opportunity to partner up with such a caring-based organization like Journey’s Way. She says that the partnership is beneficial because it “offers a tangible way to bless the community generally, but specifically seniors who are often invisible in our culture.”
She mentioned the emotional toll that the pandemic has had on seniors manly due to social isolation and how the Citylight Church can be of comfort to them. She added that “serving and spending time with seniors is an avenue for us in the younger generations to learn from them and tap into the font of wisdom they supply,”
Citylight pastor Paul Fuller sees the unique opportunity that the partnership with Journey’s Way affords his flock. He related that, “as a church seeking to follow Jesus, we know that He came not to be serve, but to serve. We want to love our neighbors and be a resource to our community.”
In terms of having an impact with the elderly, Pastor Fuller further stated that “our partnership with Journey’s Way is a great way to do that, especially as our warmhearted volunteers serve an often overlooked population.”
Rouse hopes that their collaborative efforts will continue to bear fruit down the road and expresses genuine affection about the partnership. “They have been faithful, dependable and have gone above and beyond to help…they truly have a servant’s heart.” This sounds like a match made in heaven!