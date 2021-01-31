By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The Kendrick U12 Boys Basketball Team routed Lenape Valley 34-12 back in January of 2019. The Kendrick squad was coached by Mike Sidebotham and Bill McGaughey.
Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. High 28F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..
Cloudy with snow. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low near 25F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: January 31, 2021 @ 11:35 am