COMMUNITYLife in Roxborough Life in Roxborough Jun 1, 2020 Jun 1, 2020 Updated 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 9 347 white crosses were laid out on the lawn of the Hattal-Taylor VFW post to honor our community's fallen heroes. Crosses and flags help commemorate veteran's at the Adam Kowalski Post #1 for Polish Legion of American Veterans on Hermit Street. IHM pre-schooler Harrison Sanuck celebrated his virtual move up day to kindergarten. Jeremy and Santana Morgan frolick on the beach in Ocean City. Justin Porrini helps daughter Colleen with her Home Improvement Workshop take home project. Roman Catholic senior football star Billy Martelon will be heading to West Chester University in the fall. Roxborough coaching icon Speedy Morris attended a Memorial Day service at the Hattal-Taylor VFW post. Soon to be IHM 8th grade graduate Jude Amorose celebrated his final day of on-line instruction. The message painted on a mural on a Manayunk wall seems fitting during our uncertain times. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook photos compiled by Rick Cawley- Advertisement - A look at our community through the eyes of Facebook postings. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags News Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Facebook Twitter YouTube Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesTowne Restaurant in Telford reopensSouderton Area High School class of 2020 takes farewell tourLohoefer retiring after 42 yearsUpset voter: Montgomery County 'took my right to vote away'Uncertainty reigns as schools look ahead to new yearSpring-Ford School Board eyes cutting teachers, raising taxes as high as 1.5%Pay It Forward Frontline started in Souderton/Telford areaThis Just In: Trail work signals a new reopening1,000 receive food in coronavirus relief effort by Montco Anti-Hunger NetworkLansdale police chief: Floyd death 'deeply disturbing' Images Videos Upcoming Events Jun 2 River Alive! Tue, Jun 2, 2020 Jun 2 New Horizons Band Tue, Jun 2, 2020 Jun 3 River Alive! Wed, Jun 3, 2020 Jun 4 River Alive! Thu, Jun 4, 2020 Jun 4 Affinity Toastmasters, Willow Grove - Public Speaking Made FUN - Guests Welcome!- Affinity Toastmasters Club Meeting Thu, Jun 4, 2020 Submit an Event See More Events