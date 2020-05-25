COMMUNITYLife in Roxborough Life in Roxborough May 25, 2020 May 25, 2020 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 9 21st Ward Veterans President Bruce Hoffman led a Memorial Day tribute at the Wissahickon Memorial. A Gritty replica passes on a message that's fitting for the times. Donna and Rich Persico joyfully cascade over the waves on the Schuylkill. FF Umberto Ocasio, Lt. Nick Vertlieb, and FF Frank Gribbin welcome a new Engine 39 to the fire stat. McGillicuddy's Restaurant in Manayunk treated 5th District officers to a cheese steak and wings lunch. Michelle D'Alicandro and daughter Alex found a secluded spot on the beach in Margate. Saul Seniors don cap, gowns, and masks for mock ceremony at the school (L-R) Nicole Lorenz, Katie Smith, Billy Crabill, and Michael Carney. Victoria Fernando gets a kick out of feeding goslings at Valley Green. Victoria Kimbrell and Nathan Meyers staged their own Prom outing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FACEBOOK PHOTOS COMPILED BY RICK CAWLEY- Advertisement - Scenes from life in Roxborough during the pandemic. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags News Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Facebook Twitter YouTube Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMontgomery County official: 'Still very real risk of virus transmission in our community'Perkasie discontinuing electric rate discount, aiming to target COVID-19 financial relief to those in needSouderton Area High School grads Farewell Tour set for May 30Coronavirus stats for area nursing homes listedHeroes banner unveiled for Hatfield veteranMontgomery County begins COVID19 contact tracing at Norristown test siteSouderton Area School District elementary students staying connected with one-book projectMontgomery County hires new health director; contact tracing program takes shapeIHM eighth-grade teachers make house calls to gradsMontgomery County reports 121 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths Images Videos Upcoming Events May 25 River Alive! Mon, May 25, 2020 May 25 Get Fit Zumba - Spring 2 Mon, May 25, 2020 May 26 River Alive! Tue, May 26, 2020 May 26 New Horizons Band Tue, May 26, 2020 May 27 River Alive! Wed, May 27, 2020 Submit an Event See More Events