RANDOM SCENESLife in Roxborough Life in Roxborough May 11, 2020 May 11, 2020 Updated 9 hrs ago

Claire Pacell finds a creative way to jump start the teach at home process. Jimmy Stinsman celebrated his graduation from Temple, albeit remotely. Retired Philadelphia Policeman Rick Kemic returns home after a two-month battle to overcome COVID-19. Alyssa Adams, from Channel 3 news, cozies up to Kay, her 9- month-old Blue Nose Pit Bull, for a dose of comfort. Meg Kirby got a teacher appreciation bouquet and treats from her IHM students. Kelsey Martelon took part in a virtual graduation ceremony from Penn State. Roman Catholic High School President Rev. Joseph Bongard made a house call to Lou Fresta to drop off his Senior 2020 sign off. Bill and Dot Whitlock celebrate their 66th wedding anniversary curbside. Philadelphia Union mascot Phang delivers "Fight For Philly" T-shirts as part of their initiative to support front line workers. Erin Samarco was all smiles on Mother's Day with husband Keith, son Keith and daughter Ella. Linda Thao got to spend a lovely Mother's Day with her daughter, Sophia, and son, Alex.

Photos curated by Rick CawleyFor the Review

Here are some Facebook-related photos that reflect some of the ways that people are coping with the pandemic.