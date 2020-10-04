BY Rick Cawley
When most of look back on this year at some point down the road, it may not conjure up the most gratifying memories. That may not be the case for one recent neighborhood college grad. Ryan McTamney, who grew up on Hill Road, has been riding a terrific wave in 2020 and it looks to stay crested into the foreseeable future.
For starters, McTamney earned his degree this past spring in Health and Exercise Physiology from Ursinus College after finishing up a stellar career as a member of the Bear’s vaunted basketball program. As a top-notch student-athlete who became a two-time National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court recipient, McTamney wound up his phenomenal tenure at Ursinus as the 8th leading scorer in school history, amassing an impressive 1,380 career points.
The two-time All-Centennial Conference pick began his playing days on the court at IHM, honing his skills under coach Bill Salvatore. McTamney was also an exceptional player on the diamond for the Knights. He continued onto LaSalle High School where the scholar-athlete was awarded 1st team All-Catholic honors in 2016 on a talented Explorers squad.
Following his senior season at Ursinus, McTamney had aspirations about continuing his playing career as a professional overseas until he got wind of this Sport Changes Life Foundation’s “Victory Scholar Program.” The Victory Scholar Program, created by prestigious partner universities in Ireland, offers US graduates a chance to advance their education in a master’s degree curriculum, an opportunity to continue to play their prime sport at a collegiate level, and a platform to gain valuable work experience mentoring young people to live more active and healthier lifestyles.
For McTamney, this was program was right up his alley and exactly what he was looking for. A trifecta combo where he could continue his playing career, earn a master’s in sports performance practice, and develop leaderships skills through his involvement in the local youth community.
He jumped on the application and interview process and was accepted into the program in June at the Letterkenny Institute of Technology. Letterkenny is a quaint, cathedral-filled town that is located near Donegal in Northern Ireland.
After a tear-filled sendoff from his family, McTamney arrived at his destination in early September. Of course, with COVID restrictions in vogue, he still had the daunting task of getting through two weeks in quarantine. He was able to endure the drudgery with a daily routine of “watching sports, playing video games, and facetiming friends and family.”
Now that he is out of quarantine, the world has opened up for him. Not only has he has been able to get out and explore the glorious attractions surrounding his digs, but more importantly, to begin establishing a social network that has dramatically eased his comfort level in adjusting to a new environment.
McTamney acknowledges that the “one way that has helped me adjust is continuing to meet new people. I have become great friends with my 3 roommates who are also from the U.S.” He adds that he has also reaped the benefits of developing ties with his new teammates, coaches, and Irish locals. “By meeting new people, it allowed me to feel more comfortable.”
In addition to dealing with some of the inevitable feelings of homesickness,
McTamney will have some challenging coursework to grapple with as he works towards his master’s in Sport Performance Practice. Some of the upcoming courses on his plate will be Nutrition, Exercise Physiology, Data Analytics, Research Methods, Sports Performance Analysis, and Strength & Conditioning. Not exactly a walk in the park.
The dead-eye perimeter sharp-shooter recently began workouts with his team as they prepare for the start of the season in Division 1 competition, with a first exhibition game scheduled for Oct. 17.
Juggling all these components will be a hefty undertaking, but as McTamney has shown in the past, when he sets his sights on something, there’s no stopping him. His parents, Dana and Marty, echoed this sentiment, “we could not be prouder of the accomplishments he has made on and off the court. It takes a lot of courage and confidence to pick up and move to another country alone and take on what he has.”
Along the lines that any parent could relate to, they added, “we are excited to watch his dreams come true and are truly filled with more pride than words can express.”