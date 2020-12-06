By Rick Cawley
For the Review
The 21st Ward Jr. Baseball & Softball League will be joining forces with the Roxborough United Soccer Club to collect donated toys and gift cards in support of the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree toy drive.
Board members and volunteers from both organizations will be on hand this Sunday, Dec. 13 from noon to 4 at the Pearlman Complex on Port Royal Ave.
They will be accepting new, unwrapped toys for children to be transported to the Salvation Army so that they can be distributed this holiday season to those less fortunate. The organizations feel that the community has always supported their efforts in fundraising and volunteer contributions and appreciate the opportunity to give back to our needy neighbors through the Salvation Army annual appeal for community support.
The Roxborough Salvation Army Citadel Corp’s Angel Tree Program helps to provide Christmas gifts for youngsters from birth to 12 from low income households or Covid affected families with financial hardships.

United SC has for the past few years collected toys for local non-profit groups as part of their annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at Houston Playground. According to RU President, Mike Rex, the Tree Lighting event “was extremely successful in getting the neighborhood to come together for a night of community celebration. We collected donations for families struggling to provide their children with gifts on Christmas morning.”
However, with COVID realities looming over group gatherings, the RU looked for a different approach. Rex reasoned that “this year was obviously much different and we felt we needed a bigger effort and bigger reach to meet the needs of a greater number of families struggling. When we reached out to the 21st Ward Junior League, there was zero hesitation in their desire to want to join forces and make this an event where we could maximize our goal of filling a Salvation Army truck full of toys for neighborhood kids.”
21st Ward President Brian Sannicandro is equally thrilled to have this opportunity to team up with their soccer counterparts.
“The 21st Ward Jr. League is very excited to partner with the Rox. United Soccer Club and Salvation Army to bring holiday cheer to those in need. 2020 has been a very difficult year for so many and despite that, our community has been so generous to our organization. So, any way we can give back, we are all in.” He added “we invite all of our players, coaches, parents, and community members to come by and drop off a new toy or gift card on Dec. 13.”
Lt. Derek and Betty Ellen Barrett, the officers of the Salvation Army Roxborough Corps, expressed how grateful they are “for the compassion the people in this community have for one another. The SA has seen a tremendous increase in need this year and we are blessed to be able to participate in the united effort to make this holiday season both joyful and memorable.”
The RUSC Board of Directors include Mike Rex, Frank Kabinoff, Jeff Mitchell, Linda Vertlieb, Jenn Nicastro, Kelci Kabinoff, Tara Reed, and Jeff Reed. The 21st Ward Board is helmed by Brian Sannicandro, Nick Rosley, Joe Monahan, and Mike Rex.
For more info on the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program call (215) 483-4120 or visit http://saangeltree.org.