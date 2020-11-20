By Rick Cawley
For the Revirew
On Nov. 14 members of The Roxborough/Manayunk Conservancy worked with The Friends of The Upper Roxborough Reservoir Preserve as part of The Fall Love Your Park Service Day which is sponsored by the Fairmount Park Conservancy, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, and the Park Friends Network to attract volunteers to help beautify local parks around the city. Similar events took place at 75 other parks.
The 20 or so volunteers who worked at the reservoir area planting trees and flowers were in compliance with the city mandate that volunteers in work groups not exceed 25 participants and follow COVID protocols. In all, the volunteers were able to plant 80 saplings (mostly oak, maple, and hickory) and 100 daffodils in an area along Eva. Up from Summit Avenue.
Upper Roxborough Civic Association President Rich Giordano, who helps organize work projects for the Conservancy, was truly pleased with the achievements of the work groups. “We had such a good turnout that we were able to accomplish in one morning what might take our standard group a few months to complete,” he said.
With Conservancy President Tom Landsmann expertly opening up the earth with a jackhammer hole digger and volunteers toting tree pods to plant, the daunting job of planting so many saplings was soon overcome with the assembly-line efficiency of the volunteers. The trees planted last week were all native, late successional upland forest trees, species that would have been here before humans disturbed the area. Over 70 of these trees were propagated at a local native tree nursery operated by Mr. Landsmann which provides plants for parks throughout the Roxborough/Manayunk area.
The Roxborough/Manayunk Conservancy has evolved over the past decade to assume stewardship over 18 parks that brighten community morale and provide natural oases in our neighborhoods. The gamut of parks that get a weekly rotation of beauty treatments throughout the temperate months include the Upper Roxborough Reservoir Preserve, Gorgas Park, the Fountain St Steps, the Manayunk Canal Towpath, Germany Hill, Kelly Park, and Edling Park.
Two of the planted trees were in memory of people connected to the Reservoir Preserve who have passed away. One was to commemorate the legacy of Anne Muller, a long-time neighbor and park supporter who died recently from breast cancer. The other was to honor one of the students who worked during the summer as part of the Power Corps PHL organization that gives disadvantaged young people a chance to redirect their lives through environmental service projects.
Interested in joining this effort? Visit the Conservancy’s website https://roxboroughmanayunkconservancy.org/ to get more information.