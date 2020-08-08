The 4th installment of the Annual Mark Adamo Memorial Home Run Derby took place recently with a decidedly different demographic. What has generally been a contest of veteran players trying to show they still what it takes to pump long balls out of the yard in the initial chapters saw a dramatic increase in high school and college level athletes this year.
The Derby was originally conceived by organizer Jeff Adamo as a way to honor his brother Mark, who tragically passed away at the age of 23. Adamo and his brother are the sons of acclaimed Manayunk ballplayer, Fran “Butch” Adamo. Butch Adamo, who usually takes a round of hacks in the Derby, was unable to make this year’s contest. Instead, he wrote an inspirational message that was read to Derby contestants by son Jeff prior to the opening pitch.
The Derby, besides keeping the name of Mark Adamo alive, is a substantial fundraiser with proceeds from the event donated to both the 21st Ward Junior League and Marlee’s Mission. The 2020 event cleared nearly $1,000 that will be bestowed upon these local organizations.
The Derby, in addition to its fundraising capabilities, is an enjoyable reunion of local players from different eras getting an opportunity to compete for neighborhood bragging rights. Old school players Bugsy Martin (year one) and Tom Handzus ( year’s 2 and 3) were crowned previous champions.
According to Adamo, this year “the torch was passed to the younger generation with Jason Kelly putting on a firework show to win the event.” Kelly, an All-Catholic pitcher/3rd baseman, who lost his senior year season with Roman Catholic last Spring because of the pandemic shutdown captured the title over recent Roman grad, Marquise Wood. Kelly, who will play ball at Alvernia University in Reading, banged out an average of 15 homers per round to emerge as the champion over a field of about two dozen sluggers ranging in age from late teens to mid 50s.
Event coordinator Adamo, who was able to clear the fence at the Pearlman Complex Pony Field, envisions the Derby growing in numbers for next year. The competition “in 2020 was a tease to get interest in next year’s event in May 2021, before graduations and vacations take place.”
He hopes to attract close to 100 hitters while breaking down the tournament into over 30/ under 30 categories and having the bracket winners meet in a finale. He affirmed that next year’s event “would be larger than Butch from Manayunk and the Glove combined.”
You certainly have to root for an event that brings together multi-generation, friendly competition and also brings in much needed revenue for community organizations.