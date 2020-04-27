By Rebecca Michelin
Though we are mostly confined to our homes and neighborhoods these days, the rest of the natural world goes on around us and wildlife are busy with their usual nesting, breeding, and child-rearing activities, which can be exhilarating and enthralling to witness. However, for less experienced observers lacking knowledge about the natural history of local wildlife it is unfortunately common for normal wild behavior to be misinterpreted and unnecessary human intervention is a frequent result.
As the director of the Wildlife Clinic at the Schuylkill Center, I find myself - and my staff does as wel - answering the same questions over and over. Should a baby bird be brought to the clinic because the parents abandoned it? Is that baby cottontail rabbit found in the backyard grasses an orphan? With high patient loads during the baby animal season and fewer available volunteers to provide essential care due to social distancing and travel restrictions, it is more crucial than ever to understand what baby animals do and do not need.
First and foremost, baby animals are always better off being cared for by their parents. Noninterference is the best policy when it is applied to naturally occurring situations, such as predator-prey interactions. However, if an animal is hurt through human error (hit by a car, or attacked by a domestic cat) or genuinely orphaned (babies are left alone due to the death of a parent) the best option is for the animal to be immediately brought to a licensed wildlife rehabilitator for appropriate medical treatment and specialized care.
As the saying goes, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” If you are taking advantage of some extra free time to do some work around your home, diligently check for signs that a wild animal has taken up residence before you start. Look carefully in trees and shrubs for nests on branches or for holes in the trunk that may be housing baby birds or squirrels; if possible, delay removing that tree until the babies have safely moved on. If a nest has accidentally been disturbed, come down in a storm, or if a tree needs to be taken down for safety reasons, all is not lost. It may be possible to replace the nest or move it somewhere nearby, and a wildlife rehabilitator can help guide you through that process.
The same idea holds true for lawn maintenance: Before you mow or trim tall grass, check for ground-nesting birds or cottontail nests, often just shallow depressions in the ground lightly covered with dry grass. Nests can be protected by covering them with a tomato cage, a fence of chicken wire, or even an upside-down laundry basket during the day to prevent accidental injury from domestic dogs or lawnmowers. Keeping dogs on a leash or under supervision and keeping cats indoors can significantly reduce the number of animals injured each baby season. Any animal that has been in the mouth of a dog or cat must be brought to a rehabilitator, even if they don’t appear to be outwardly injured as their injuries may be internal and can be severe.
Simple one-size-fits-all advice is difficult to apply to birds due to the enormous variety in bird species and behaviors. In most cases, if you find a young bird hopping around on the ground, they are probably not injured even if they don’t appear to be able to fly. Many species of birds spend some time on the ground after leaving the nest, a normal “teenager” stage where they are learning more about their environment and building strength while still being taken care of by their parents. This is a crucial time of learning essential survival behaviors, and their chances of surviving go down significantly if they are removed from their family without good reason.
Not all birds go through this fledgling, grounded stage and for some species it may be difficult to tell the difference between a young bird that still needs to be in the nest, a healthy fledgling, or an injured adult bird that genuinely needs help. Luckily, the prevalence of cell phones with cameras has made assessing these situations much easier for rehabilitators-- we can often tell from a photo or video whether an animal needs our intervention or not.
We understand the natural drive to help a baby animal; that is often what leads many of us to become wildlife rehabilitators in the first place. But there is an enormous amount of erroneous and misleading information on the internet about how to raise wild animals, and many well-intentioned but misinformed members of the public who attempt to care for animals themselves without the proper tools, skills, and experience often inadvertently do more harm than good. If the only thing you take away from this article is to call a wildlife rehabilitator immediately when you find an animal you feel is in need of help, that alone will help save many wild lives.
Rebecca Michelin is Director of Wildlife Rehabilitation for the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education in Upper Roxborough. Mike Weilbacher, the center’s Executive Director, returns next week with a new column.