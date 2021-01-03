By state Rep. Pam DeLisio
It is in the title. State Representative. The definition of representative is a person chosen to act or speak for others. Being the State Representative for the 194th is a responsibility that I am honored to have, and I have the utmost respect for the responsibility which I have been given.
To that end, my commitment to dialogue with constituents is paramount and my 102nd town hall is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. via Zoom and will also be streamed on Facebook Live.
My commitment to attend at least two civic association meetings annually is also another way that I interact with the community to hear what is on their mind, neighborhood by neighborhood. There are 13 civic associations in the district and many of them meet on days when I am in session in Harrisburg.
In 2010 when I first ran for election, I got asked a myriad of questions. Many folks tell me their concerns about city matters and problems related to city government; not state matters. Many citizens just want their needs met and are not concerned about different levels of government (local, state, federal), let alone different branches of government (executive, legislative and judicial). But the reality is that citizens must be informed and concerned about “how it works” if they want a true representative form of government.
Some may wonder why anyone would love the role as much as I do.
My job is to represent you in Harrisburg and to represent, to the best of my ability, the diversity of thoughts and opinions that are reflective of the citizens in the 194th Legislative District.
State government affects our daily lives and the quality of those lives-- everything from funding basic education and helping to ensure that we have a ready workforce, to ensuring that our roads and bridges are safe, and that our criminal code is administering true justice.
In order to represent your ideas, I need to be in touch with you on a regular basis and I am indeed passionate about communication. Whether by email, newsletter, press release, town hall, social media, office appointments, policy round tables, the quarterly book club I hold or in the aisles of the local market, I always want to be in touch and to hear from you.
That is probably what I like best about my job - listening to my constituents and disseminating information to helping to better understand the nuances of state government. I am a firm believer that knowledge is power, and I never hesitate to share knowledge.
These dialogues are important for both me and my constituents. We share ideas and opinions, ask questions to gain clarity, and I know I always walk away with more to think about on any number of topics.
My role as your state representative is also to ensure that constituents of the 194th are represented in the law-making process in Harrisburg. The laws that are passed (or not passed) affect our everyday lives. You can view my participation in the legislative process via Facebook- Pam DeLissio and Rep DeLissio, Twitter - @RepDeLissio, Instagram @RepDeLissio and on my website at RepDeLissio.com, as I endeavor to make your voices heard by using mine.
The legislative process is highly nuanced and even though there are House Rules it is amazing to me how often those rules are manipulated to achieve the desired outcome.
While my focus is on being the best legislator I can be, my district staff strive to be the best at delivering constituent services. Leza Perkins, Merle Zucker and Caroline Kelm handle both the mundane as well as the more stressful challenges of ensuring that state government is meeting constituents’ needs. If your matter is related to local or federal government, we will make a referral to the appropriate office.
We strive to provide a welcoming, informative, and pleasant experience in helping constituents untangle and address a variety of state related issues, particularly when a matter appears to be “stuck on stupid.” Below are examples of how my office can serve you.
During this pandemic, staff has been busy untangling the frustrating and complicated unemployment compensation issues that constituents have encountered. If you need our help with unemployment benefits, please contact us.
We also routinely help with PennDOT matters, Vital Records requests, including death and birth certificates, assistance with SNAP, LIHEAP and medical assistance applications, and retrieving unclaimed property and property tax and rent rebate applications to name just a few services.
It is truly an honor and privilege to represent and serve and I have my constituents to thank for that opportunity.
Speak Up and Stay Informed
Stay in the know by signing up for my electronic newsletter (delivered twice monthly) or my paper newsletter (delivered twice a year) by calling my office.
Thoughts? Suggestions? Concerns? Make your voice heard by visiting my office at 6511 Ridge Ave. or calling 215 482-8726 or emailing me at RepDeLissio@pahouse.net.
State Rep. Pam DeLissio, D-194, lives in Roxborough and was just elected to her sixth term in Harrisburg.