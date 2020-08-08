Tropical storm Isaias plowed through the region on Tuesday, a meteorological freight train that left a huge path of ruin in its wake: drowned streets, homes, and businesses, downed wires and power outages, uprooted trees, at least five confirmed tornadoes, and one death, a 5-year-old autistic child near Lansdale who tragically wandered off into the storm. At its peak, 600,000 people in the region were without power-- one of them may have been you.
The city’s official rain gauge at the airport measured 4.16 inches of rain that day, but that number varied across the area. Wynnewood was especially slammed, the National Weather Service measuring 8.59 inches there, the most in the three-state region. Bala Cynwyd saw 6.43 inches, Rosemont 5.81 inches, all besting the city, and if you want to know how much fell in Roxborough, our rain gauge measured 7.5 inches.
On Tuesday, that water roared down Belmont Avenue in Lower Merion to form a lake on the other side of the Green Lane bridge. Main Street in Manayunk was of course creamed, water pouring down from Roxborough to stream onto the road and into the shops along the way; the Manayunk Brewing Company watched the Schuylkill River cover its outdoor deck.
The Wisahickon flowed across Bell’s Mill Road, jumped its banks and flooded at its mouth, that tangled nexus of Schuylkill River, Main Street, Ridge Avenue, the bus terminal, City Avenue, Kelly Drive, and the canoe club compromised by an ocean of water.
Over at the Schuylkill Center, the exact same utility pole that fell in the June 3 derecho superstorm was hit again, this time catching fire at its top as the wires shorted. Luckily, the pole was repaired within a day. Our new pole lasted - ugh - only two months.
As I write this on Thursday morning, two days after the storm, it’s thundering again outside with more rain falling, adding insult to our muddy misery. The official weather station at the airport says our city has had almost 28 inches of rainfall this calendar year, when we’d normally expect just above 25. No surprise: we are almost three inches above normal in rainfall. Yes, it feels like a rainy year.
But this is not normal anymore. Hardly. As Isaias reminds us, we have descended into the New Abnormal. Sadly, we need to get used to this.
Philadelphia magazine published a special cover story on climate change in Philadelphia last fall, offering some startling graphs. While we’d normally expect 42.1 inches of rainfall in the region, as that was the statistical average between 1971 and 2000, they reported that climatologists expect the possibility - depending on whether or not we choose to manage greenhouse gases - of 52.6 inches, a 25% increase in rainfall.
But that gentle rain is increasingly a thing of the past. Data from Climate Central indicates the entire Northeastern US will see a 71% increase in heavy rainfall events like Isaias. In 1950, the largest rainfall event would have been expected to be just above two inches of rainfall in one storm. In 2018, the largest average annual rainfall event had risen to about 3.75 inches-- a big jump upwards. Climate Central also reports that of the top 50 American cities with the largest increases in heavy downpours, Philadelphia ranks number 3 nationally, as the number of annual downpours jumped 360% between 1950 and 2018, more than quadruple our historic average. (New York, by the way, ranks number 4 right behind us at 350% - we finally beat NYC at something, but this is not the something we wanted.)
And on that Top 50 list, Harrisburg ranked number 7 nationally and Lancaster 14; Pennsylvania is getting wetter across the state.
The city’s Office of Sustainability points out that since only 2010, we have suffered through the two wettest years on record plus the wettest day on record, along with two hurricanes, two derechos, and the snowiest winter ever (remember, precipitation often falls as snow during the winter). So Add tropical storm Isaias to the list, which was a hurricane its peak in the Carolinas, the earliest I-named storm ever in a still-young hurricane season.
As if a pandemic, a critical civil rights reckoning, an economic meltdown, and a hotly contested presidential election were not enough, Isaias reminds us that climate change is on that crowded front burner too.
Our climate is not just getting warmer, it’s getting wetter. And weirder. Welcome to the New Abnormal.
Mike Weilbacher directs the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education in Upper Roxborough, tweets @SCEEMike, and can be reached at mike@schuylkillcenter.org.