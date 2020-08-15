By Amy Krauss
Director of Communications, Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education
“To Cattail Pond! To Cattail Pond!” several of the kindergarteners shout as they skip towards the Schuylkill Center’s serene, sunlit woodland opening at the edge of the forest, just downhill from the Visitor Center. It’s one of our most active sites in late winter and early spring when water is abundant and vegetation is emerging.
For our 5- and 6-year-old kindergarteners, it’s an ideal place to set the outdoor classroom scene. Given that the needed distancing can better happen outdoors, coupled with the overwhelming evidence of the many health benefits of learning outdoors, the Schuylkill Center’s kindergarten class is shifting to an all-outdoor edition this fall.
Ann Ward, a 30-year veteran in the field of early childhood education, will begin her third year as our lead Kindergarten teacher. At our Nature Preschool, which uses nature as the primary context for learning, research confirms that being outdoors improves physical, mental, and emotional health and development in children.
Ann and her co-teachers embrace an emergent (child-led) curriculum rooted in the outdoors with the intent to create meaningful learning experiences that capture children’s passion while instilling a love for the environment. A typical day includes child-led play in the understory of the woodlands or a hike along the banks of our ponds or streams. They bring materials with them on the trails including writing paper, art tools, books, magnifying lenses and bug boxes, journals and cameras, all with the intent to collect documentation of the day’s adventures. All of this “natural” learning is interwoven with the Pennsylvania kindergarten standards.
As Teacher Ann well knows, these “mindful adventure seekers are becoming lifelong stewards of the earth propelled by an innate curiosity.” In this organic way, we enable these young minds the ability to build an intimate understanding of the natural world, one element at a time.
Now in its eighth year, Nature Preschool has honored the relationship between children and nature as the core of our mission since its founding. According to Interim Director of Nature Preschool Marilyn Tinari, “in both the preschool and kindergarten classes, the children are offered the gift of developing their emerging skills – in literacy, in learning, and socially and emotionally – through engagement with the natural environment on the grounds of the 340-acre Schuylkill Center.”
Teacher Ann observes that “the majority of other schools have indoor programs where they need to take the student outdoors to learn or they take them on short field trips. What we're doing here is essentially flipping that and our children will be spending all of their time outdoors this coming year. And we incorporate all of the Pennsylvania standards into those activities so our children are growing physically and cognitively.”
In terms of their sensory integration, playing and learning in nature is helping them develop fine and gross motor skills in a very organic way. When they’re outside, children naturally encounter different types of surfaces as they're hiking. At the Schuylkill Center, they navigate over logs, rocks, and up and down hills; they adapt to changes in the environment, across different weather systems, and different seasonal experiences so their bodies are constantly engaged in vastly different ways.
Our graduates of our state-licensed Kindergarten are raised to be stewards of the environment and how to find their place in it. Ann observes, “they know how to engage with the outdoors without destruction, without conquest, without overpowering, and therefore their mark on the world is sustainable.”
The Schuylkill Center’s outdoor programming offers a rich and healthful alternative to traditional early childhood education, something that is essential now more than ever. In the midst of natural and social crises, we have the opportunity to reboot and, reenvision our relationship with Nature and one another, starting with the education of our youngest citizens.
The Schuylkill Center Nature Preschool and Kindergarten will offer on-site programming outdoors for the 2020-2021 school year, following all required safety procedures as described in the required COVID-19 plan. Masks will be required for our students and staff, enhanced cleaning and sanitizing will occur, we pre-screen students at drop off, will monitor the health of children and staff, and, as much as possible, practice social distancing.
For more information about the Schuylkill Center’s Nature Preschool, contact Marilyn Tinari at marilyn@schuylkillcenter.org
Amy Krauss is the Director of Communications at the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education in Upper Roxborough, PA, and is guest-writing for Executive Director Mike Weilbacher. Mike returns next week.