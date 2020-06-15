Pam DeLissio has seen a lot in her five terms as state representative for the 194th District, which includes Roxborough and Manayunk. But serving as a legislator in a pandemic is easily a new experience. I talked with her two Fridays ago, the exact day that Philadelphia was moving into the state’s yellow phase, meaning-- at last-- things were beginning to reopen.
“It’s my first day back in my district office in a while,” she told me about that Friday, “and staff is getting ready to open by Monday.” She’s been in Harrisburg a surprising amount of time in the last few months. “It’s been a busy, busy time,” she told me and laughed. “I’ve been there every week but two since February. It’s been nuts, meeting together. Yesterday I had like eight meetings, and that’s not unusual. I serve on the State Government Committee, and almost every piece of legislation passing the House has come out of that committee; that committee recently met four times in just one day.”
And there are few holidays: The Democratic caucus met on Memorial Day to work on the budget; she’s had “numerous Sundays meetings to prep for Monday.”
“There’s a lot of defense,” she added, “a lot of attempts to open up the state regardless of the fact that our part of the state is in a different place than others. What’s good for Potter County [in the northern tier of the state] is not necessarily good for my constituents.
She’s also been hearing from a lot of people, A LOT of people, whose emails have swamped her inbox. “There have been since mid-March literally about 800 emails unanswered per day - I read 80 or 100. Try not to only auto-reply - we try to answer them all, and always try to explain our position. We’re down, knock wood, to the low sevens.” As in only 700 unanswered emails each day.
“I have heard from constituents who have never reached out before,” she continued, “lots of people have decided to engage and advocate, which does my heart good.”
Does she wear a mask while in Harrisburg? “Religiously,” she answered, “except on the floor of the House when I am speaking. But many on the floor are without a mask.” She’s especially sensitive to this insensitivity as she was diagnosed with breast cancer four years ago, putting her in a higher risk group.
“During Memorial Day week,” she told me, “at the end of the caucus meeting, our leader announced a Republican member of the House had tested positive for COVID, and we were finding out six days later. I had been on the floor of the house and in committee meetings many times since then. All of a sudden you’re doing the math in your head to discover that if you quarantine now, the 14 days are almost up! It really rattled my cage. And no Democrats were notified. I was so disappointed. Supposedly this week they are negotiating a protocol” for communicating a positive diagnosis of fellow legislators. (Wait, it took legislators until June to develop a protocol?!)
She recently was the single no vote on a bill in the statehouse. “That was House Bill 2510, supposed to help nursing homes. It was the speaker’s bill, and he wanted to put $500 million into the hands of academic medical centers, most of whom know nothing about long-term care, and one of those centers is close to the speaker.” She noted proudly that “I am the only member of the House to call that sector my profession.” She’s directed two different retirement communities, one of them the Roxborough Home for the Women, where she served in the 1980s. “I thought the money should go DIRECTLY to long-term care,” she continued. “Many colleagues were not critical of my vote. They instead told me they worried about the optics of voting against it.” Of course: how can you vote against seniors in a pandemic?
As she sits on the state’s Long-Term Care Council, she says “I am going to be dogging this to make sure these dollars so desperately needed by that sector get to them. I noticed that when this bill went to budget, it was reduced to $175 million. That’s good, but it still is extremely problematic.”
As to being the sole negative, how about the optics of that? “It wasn't my first sole negative vote - and it won’t be my last. I’m here to do the job, not keep the post. And when we rush things like we have done right and left these days, it’s not good politics.”
Moving forward, there are three areas she’s focusing on: health care, education, and infrastructure, i.e. broadband. She says “the Internet should be treated and regulated like any other utility. When COVID hit, Lower Merion flipped the switch and went to remote learning, but Philadelpia needed to raise millions of dollars to get computers into people’s hands. It’s these inequities in policy that the government exists to address.”
Pam’s office on Ridge Avenue is now officially open - but remember we are still in the yellow phase. “If you don't have a mask, you’re not getting in here,” she said and laughed again, but then quickly added they will have masks available.
Agree or disagree with her policy positions, at least this one constituent appreciates her tireless service to all of us here in Roxborough and Manayunk, especially in a pandemic.
Mike Weilbacher is Executive Director of the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education in Upper Roxborough, tweets @SCEEMike, and can be reached at mike@schuylkillcenter.org.