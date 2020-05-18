In the, what, ninth week of lockdown, what makes Roxborough such a special place to live and work is what we are all missing so much right now: Cheesesteaks at Dalessandro's, a beer at the Tavern on Ridge, stopping in at Stanley's Hardware for nails to finish that project, grabbing a pizza at the dozen-plus pizza joints along the Ridge, meeting friends for breakfast at Bob’s Diner, trying out that new Tibetan restaurant you've heard so much about…
And we’re all praying all of our favorite restaurants and shops survive the pandemic and the extended closure, suddenly so politically controversial. Some have been here for many generations; I still enjoy lunch at Lucky Star in Andorra, where I first ate back in 1982.
Roxborough is “a place with roots,” rightly says the tagline of the Roxborough Development Corporation, But those roots are fraying, tested by this hard-nosed virus.
Curious how our business community was doing, I checked in last week with James Harry Calamia, the RDC’s executive director, a gentleman with a finger on the pulse of the community. Coincidentally, he and I had lunch at that Tibetan restaurant, the White Yak, a first time for me, back on March 11, and only two days later, the world went into lockdown.
“It was a shock at first,” Harry told me, both of us talking while in our home offices. “Close to 75 percent of our service and retail business were ordered to be closed, and we had a lot of business owners who took this seriously, obeyed the order, and shut down. Now,” he continued, all these weeks later, “there is a strong appetite to understand what the restrictions are as they can see parts of the state moving into the yellow zone,” referring to the governor’s three color-coded zones. Philly is still deeply in the red.
“This takes a toll,” he told me. “The long-term economic impact is uncertain, as there are folks that were struggling before this, and eight weeks without that income is hard.” And he paused for a moment, “I think some (businesses) will evolve and change, but unfortunately there are shops that won’t make it. Some are still opening even now, and I see many mounting responses to this,” like using curbside pickup and delivery through Grubhub and UberEats.
Ironically, he remembered that “literally the day before the closure we were about to release a story about the new restaurants establishing themselves along Ridge Avenue,” like the brewpub alongside the pocket park. They didn't run the story.
“I heard a lot of folks were turned down by the city’s program for COVID relief - it was a one-time grant with little restrictions.” That will impact many. We then talked about the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program, loans available for small businesses that have been much discussed in the press these weeks, and that both James’ RDC and my Schuylkill Center received. “The smallest shops are the ones most impacted by the PPP,” he offered. “PPP is less to help businesses than it is to help employees-- it keeps people out of unemployment lines.” It’s less helpful if a business can’t operate or produce income - he thinks these programs must be more supportive of businesses.
“But the community has a lot of strength, a lot of spirit,” he said. As an example, he cited Roxborough Memorial Hospital, heavily impacted by the virus. “Over 100 local businesses have made donations to the hospital - one of them donated 100 surgical face shields to them. I went,” he said proudly, “with our board member to drop them off - what a challenge to walk into a hospital willingly. But this shows what the community really thinks of them. On the side of the hospital is now a big sign. ‘We’re here for you. Roxy Strong.’ That deep community support speaks to our strength.”
To plan for the days when the pandemic ebbs, James meets with a coalition of development corporations “looking at restaurants and how we can reimagine sidewalk cafes and outdoor seating after reopening. And consumer sentiment is a key factor, a big concern.” When restaurants reopen, will people return?
The RDC also recently put out a community survey which received about 200 responses. “While folks are coming out to Ridge Avenue,” he summarized, “ the frequency has diminished - and we’re really seeing how people miss local shops, the staples of the community, and they’re missing the library. And they’re coming to outdoor spaces more,” he said, “like the Wissahickon, the Reservoir, your center.”
As to the RDC, since they received the PPP funding, “we have kept our team intact,” a fact that greatly pleases him. “But next year is worrisome,” he noted, “as we are anticipating a shortfall as a lot of funding is derived from the business community.” And the city’s budget is being slashed, its response to COVID, which will also likely impact RDC. “So we cut back on salaries to save money. Still, our organization is positioned well to get through a crisis like this. We’ve shifted energy from organizing events into a different form of business outreach, and we’re using our website to make sure we highlight and elevate the products and services Roxborough offers.”
Mike Weilbacher is Executive Director of the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education in Upper Roxborough, tweets @SCEEMike, and can be reached at mike@schuylkillcenter.org. Visit the RDC’s excellent website for more stories at www.roxboroughpa.com.