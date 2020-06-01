“Greetings Good Citizens,” begins the weekly email, and I know I’m in for an entertaining read. Filled with puns and asides, the lively message also accomplishes something very important, giving a large group of Roxborough-Manayunk residents a signal as to where the next week’s Two on Tuesday Eco-Exercise adventure meets.
Sent by Tom Landsmann, a very familiar figure hereabouts as he helps lead efforts at the Upper Roxborough Reservoir Preserve Park, is active in his civic association, volunteers at my Schuylkill Center, and is a founder and officer of the still relatively new Roxborough Manayunk Conservancy.
For more than a decade now, citizen activists have taken to a number of sites in the region - the reservoir, Gorgas Park, the Fountain Street steps, Germany Hill, and others - and beautified these places, pulling invasive plants, removing dead trees, planting all kinds of native plants that Tom grows in his private River Road nursery, weeding flower beds, and more. Invigorating work, the volunteer session is called Two on Tuesday, and the group spends two hours every Tuesday evening starting at 6 p.m. at one of the sites.
Wait! Volunteers meeting in a pandemic? Yes. “I knew that exercise is permitted,” Tom told me over a socially-distanced phone call last week, “and that people need to get outside, and that the sites needed maintenance. So I thought, ‘how can we do all three?’” The longstanding Two on Tuesday morphed this spring into Eco-Exercise, with people meeting up, wearing masks and gloves, and using the group’s tools while staying separated from each other.
The first week they tried this, Tom told me, six people showed up, way down from the normal two dozen. “But four of the six who came the first week were brand new. With so many people laid off or working from home, they were happy to get outside and do something. So we’re weeding and lopping and pruning - you can be very effective in two hours!”
While the numbers have grown since the first one, they are down from the 20 or 30 who might have joined in those halcyon pre-pandemic days. Tim would love more help.
One big change is that the group used to then enjoy food after the two hour sessions. “Normally, the after-event is equally important to the event,” he said. Now, skipping food most of the time, they aim for what Tom calls “tasty beverages” and “we stand around at a safe distance with masks and talk.”
Sandy Brubaker is one of the group’s stalwart volunteers. Also a volunteer at the Schuylkill Center’s Wildlife Clinic and a Toad Detour participant as well (thank you, Sandy!), she has been a regular this spring. “I was glad that Tom led the group to start up the eco-exercise work nights during the pandemic, for anyone who felt comfortable coming out,” she told me over email. “For me it's been a good and healthy outlet these past couple months to be outdoors, get exercise, help with park beautification projects, all while social distance socializing.
“I've spent a good amount of time during the pandemic outdoors in nature, mostly alone,” Sandy continued, “so I really look forward to Tuesday evenings because of the safe social aspect of it. I would definitely recommend this, as it's really nice to see our efforts in the community we live in.” She especially loves working at the reservoir because of her connection to Toad Detour - the reservoir is where the toads try to head in early spring to begin their mating ritual.
Next Tuesday, June 9, the group meets at Germany Hill to work on that park. You’ll find them at 6 p.m. at the corner of Fountain and Smick, not far from the war memorial, “right where the park sign is,” Tom said. Marlene Schleifer, another active community volunteer, serves as that site’s steward for the group, as all the sites have stewards who guide the cleanup, each one taking ownership of their space.
If you can’t participate on the 9th, on the 16th the group will be at the Reservoir Park on Port Royal, and on the 23rd at Gorgas Park on Ridge near the high school.
Like to join the effort? Email Tom at tlandsmann@gmail.com, and you’ll start getting Tom's delightful weekly notices. “All welcomed,” he said, “no experience needed. All are embraced. But what about the weather? “If it’s a soft rain,” he replied, “we go, but a washout gets pushed to
the next day in most cases.” You can likely find this out on the Conservancy's Facebook page, which you should like.
These eco-exercise sessions are sponsored by the Roxborough Manayunk Conservancy, as part of its community-focused ecological stewardship initiative. As Philadelphia Parks and Recreation struggles with routine maintenance of so many parks, the group is filling a void. “Philly has more acreage of public parks than most cities,” Tom reminded me, “and we're filling a need through our network of volunteer stewards.”
One more plug. How does Tom feel on Wednesday morning, after his work session? “High as a kite! Holy smokes!” If you’d like to feel high as a kite too, join the group at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays.
