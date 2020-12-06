By Mike Weilbacher
Last week, I committed an increasingly radical act, especially as COVID forces us onto online platforms. Needing books for three holiday presents, I skipped Amazon and emailed my local bookstore. Knowing it would cost more, I had the bookseller order the books for me anyway, and walked into town to pick them up. (I live across the river in a town that happily has that old-fashioned rare beast called a bookstore.)
And a few doors down is a gift shop, where I made sure I bought wrapping paper and cards.
As an environmental guy, I strongly believe in shopping locally, and as the director of a community-based nonprofit, I also believe in shopping locally. As a gift to the community in this upended holiday season, the capstone of a horrific year, I urge you to shop locally-- support the restaurants and stores that line the Ridge in Roxborough.
James Harry Calamia, the executive director of the Roxborough Development Corporation, asks the same. “In our organization’s 28-year history,” he emailed me, “2020 will be looked back on as one of the most challenging years in our small town. With a renewed call to fight the spread of the virus and additional restrictions on commerce, this year’s holiday season is critical for our local business community.”
Writing last week in The Philadelphia Inquirer’s op-ed pages, restaurateur Jonathan Myerow of Tria Rittenhouse in Center City noted that “it is estimated that 80% of independent restaurants will close by the end of next year without further government assistance.”
Can you imagine the Ridge without the many bars, restaurants, and taverns that line the street? Ridge Avenue is Roxborough’s spine, our nerve center, our heart. The patient is on life support-- and needs our help.
“For generations,” Calamia continued, “Roxborough neighbors have been proud to support small locally operated businesses. In exchange for their patronage, business owners have been able to create jobs, purchase products and services from other local businesses, and support our growing neighborhood.”
Small businesses like the ones lining Ridge make up a huge portion of the economy. In fact, 95% of American companies are small businesses, and between 1993 and 2011, small businesses accounted for almost two-thirds of new jobs created, employing almost half of U.S. employees today. As contrast, Amazon transactions in 2018 resulted in the displacement of 900,000 retail jobs. Shopping locally saves jobs.
And keeps money in the local economy. A small business hires local workers who then buy locally and use other local businesses in their supply chain. One study calculated that for every $1,000,000 in sales, independent retail stores generated $450,000 in local economic activity, compared to just $170,000 for big-box chains. Among restaurants, the figures are $650,000 for independents and $300,000 for chains.
Environmentally, pandemic online shopping consumes a ton of fossil fuels and paper and plastic as those delivery trucks patrol our neighborhoods dropping off over-packaged products-- all that bubble wrap, plastic peanuts, and smiling cardboard boxes ending up in the landfill.
And while no one is a fan of taxes, online retailers skirt many of the tax obligations of brick-and-mortar stores, allowing them to offer better prices to you. While that might appear at first glance great for us, cities and states will have fewer resources to deliver the kinds of services and assistance we need to continue fighting the pandemic.
“For these reasons and many others,” Calamia concludes, “shopping local is an investment in the future of our community. In pursuit of those investments, I invite our residents new and old to plan to support local businesses safely. Through your local patronage you will discover a merchant community that deeply appreciates your loyalty and is ready to reinvest in this special place we call home.”
I write this on a day when our state saw more than 11,000 new cases of COVID, shattering any previous records, with more than 50,000 cases during the last week alone. And it’s not even winter yet, when virus levels were predicted to soar. They are soaring already. We have made it through Black Friday and Cyber Monday and have entered a new era. It’s Survival Season.
To help Roxborough’s many small businesses survive the pandemic, the Schuylkill Center and the Roxborough Development Corporation join in offering the same message.
Shop locally. As often and as safely as you can.
Mike Weilbacher directs the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education in Upper Roxborough, whose gift shop offers many green and sustainable gifts for the holidays. Shop here too!