Throughout this pandemic, the Schuylkill Center’s trails have been open, and many of you have taken advantage of that, walking the Ravine Loop to see our spring wildflowers, sitting in our pine grove to beat the summer’s heat. We’re so glad you did.
But our Visitor Center, the main building that is the hub of the Schuylkill Center, has been closed this whole time, since Saturday, March 14, almost six months ago. Founded in 1965, we’ve never been closed for this long in our 50+ years.
So I am thrilled to announce that our Center reopens to the community on Tuesday, Sept. 8, the day after Labor Day. From then on, we are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and Saturday; our Sunday visitors may park at the Hagy’s Mill small parking lot and walk on our trails, as always. Our Visitor Center remains closed on Sundays.
(Actually, we quietly opened on Saturdays recently, making sure our COVID protections work for you and staff - and we feel confident they do. So do come visit this Saturday.)
And we are still free.
We welcome you to again visit our center, exhibits, art gallery, and gift shop. Yes, you can even purchase our world-class birdseed again! In fact, our acclaimed native plants also will be for sale at our front door starting on Saturday the 12th.
Of course, visitors will be required to wear masks, there are posted limits on the number of people in each room, and our reception staff is behind a plexiglas barrier, all for the protection of both you and our staff. We also have the building on a sanitizing schedule, so high-touch surfaces are cleaned during the day, and a cleaning service comes in at day’s end as well.
But we so look forward to welcoming you back into our front door, and hope you will come.
We have not yet begun in-person programming, so our traditional Saturday morning nature walks for families - Schuylkill Saturdays-- will not be offered. We have, however, begun presenting online programming across multiple platforms like Zoom and Facebook.
These include our popular Thursday Night Live events, adult-oriented programs on nature and the environment. On Thursday, September 10 at 7:00 p.m., two beekeepers from the Philadelphia Beekeepers Guild will answer all your questions about the amazing - and sadly imperiled-- honeybee, that workhorse of a creature responsible for so much of our food. Their biology is unbelievably cool, and I look forward to sharing their story with you.
The very next week, Thursday, Sept. 17, also at 7 p.m., we’re presenting a very timely conversation: “Bats: Cause of, and Possible Cure for, COVID-19.” Research on COVID has long focused on bats, the creature that is the likely source of the novel virus that jumped to people in China. Dr. DeeAnn Reeder, a professor of biology and bat expert at Bucknell University, takes all your questions on the bat-COVID connection, including the virus’s jump to humans, while sharing her new research sampling coronaviruses from a cross-section of bat species. How might bats have coevolved with the virus, as it does not seem to harm them? And might this offer hints to a cure for the pandemic in people? She and her research team recently won a grant from the National Science Foundation to study the bat-COVID connection, and I can't wait to share her insights with you.
Also this month, we open a new art exhibition in our gallery, the first since the spring. Titled “Eco-tactical: Earth Day at 50,” this was originally timed to coincide with April's 50th anniversary of Earth Day. We decided to keep the show and adjust its schedule, so come see. Examining the contemporary role of Earth Day 50 years after the landmark 1970 celebration, the show features artists like Ants on a Log, Nicole Donnelly, Julia Way Rix, Kristen Neville Taylor, Tools for Action, Sophy Tuttle, Water Ways, and Pili X.
One final note about reopening. Our Nature Preschool begins in-person instruction on Tuesday, Sept. 15. We’re taking advantage of the social distancing allowed on 340 acres of forest, and keeping our classes outdoors and far apart as much as possible, all while everyone wears masks. We’re hoping this approach gives young children the face-to-face instruction they desperately need at this young age. Please cross your fingers that this works for us.
And come back to our Visitor Center. We miss you.
Mike Weilbacher directs the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education in Upper Roxborough, tweets @SCEEMike, and can be reached at mike@schuylkillcenter.org.