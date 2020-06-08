That supercell thunderstorm that slammed into the region last Wednesday wreaked havoc across the entire Delaware Valley, knocking trees and branches down everywhere, causing power outages for thousands of people, even killing at least four people, including a 49-year-old Roxborough woman whose car was sadly struck by a tree as she drove alone on Belmont Avenue just across the river.
But the storm really rocked Roxborough, especially Upper Roxborough. A large tree came down near Manatawna and Ridge, blocking Ridge from Cathedral to Manatawna. A tree fell on the Walnut Lane bridge, Valley Avenue has several down as well, and a tree falling on Wigard pulled a giant chunk of sidewalk up along with it.
Spring Lane was closed at Hagy’s Mill with a tree and power lines down, as was Port Royal. The Port Royal tree also took out electricity to that neighborhood, where our Wildlife Clinic lost power for 36 hours. Hagy's Mill had a big tree fall across it, and Shawmont was not spared either. You can place your own tree and your own experience here-- my list is far from complete.
If you were driving on roads Wednesday, you likely had a hard time-- like some of my staff-- getting home.
But the Schuylkill Center was especially whacked. Our pine grove-- a favorite of our visitors and students-- had a straight-line of trunks snapped off, as if a giant with an axe strolled through it, some 20 trunks and their branches lying on the ground, one squashing a newly planted baby tree. A black cherry smacked onto our greenhouse, compromising that structure. A utility pole in front of our maintenance shed snapped, bringing down a tangle of power lines that will take several days to rebuild, as both pole and many crossbars in that line have been damaged. One of our staff was driving a truck back to the maintenance shed to seek shelter from the fast-moving storm when a branch fell on the truck, shattering the windshield. Our staff member was thankfully OK, and we are all quite relieved.
Steve Goin, our Director of Land and Facilities, was on a tractor when the storm hit. “It was unbelievable,” he told me last week. “The storm pushed on us so fast, it caught us off guard.” Trying to race back to his maintenance shed in a downpour, he recalled how “tree branches were coming down all around me. I saw clumps of leaves circling around and flying upward. A group of aspens was bent far over-- I was amazed they didn't snap.” As the tractor has no protection from wind or rain, a puddle formed in his lap and “I kept looking in the direction of the wind to see if anything was flying toward me, waiting to brace myself.” And he continually glanced up looking for falling tree limbs. He-- and we -- are lucky.
As I write this on Friday, only two days-- but, amazingly, three thunderstorms-- later, our Visitor Center is still without power, and our trails are closed, as we don’t want you to fall victim to hanging branches dropping out of trees. We have begun fixing the damage, starting with electric lines, but we need to walk the trails to assess the danger. Please, please honor our request not to hike there for a little while longer.
But a word about last week’s stormy weather.
That storm was a derecho, a line of intense, widespread, and fast-moving windstorms, often thunderstorms, that moves a great distance with damaging winds. This one rolled all the way to the Jersey shore, where a gust was clocked at 92 miles per hour, hurricane force. While coined in 1888 from the Spanish word for “straight ahead,” derechos are associated with warm weather-- they need heat energy to fuel them. This is the second dereco visiting our region in the last few years; after the last one, I remember someone-- a TV meteorologist perhaps-- describe it as a sideways tornado, an image that has stayed with me ever since. While tornadoes can be spawned by derechos, no tornado has, I believe been reported.
That same night, only hours later and adding insult to injury, while many of you were without power, another thunderstorm came through, this one bringing 20-30 minutes of nonstop thunder, like a group of airplanes circling overhead. I will openly confess to never having witnessed anything like that before-- not that I remember. And it poured again, for the second time that day.
While no one storm event can be pinned directly on climate change, a warming climate increases the chances for large storm events, and has often been nicknamed “global weirding.” What we saw last Wednesday was weird, and excessive, and points to large amounts of heat in the atmosphere in only early June. Summer, remember, hasn't even begun yet.
So for me, Wednesday’s derecho was brought to us courtesy of climate change, just a reminder that, with power outages, people killed, houses, cars, and trees damaged, the price of ignoring our climate issue is a steep one.
And next time I write, I pray we all have our power restored.
Mike Weilbacher is Executive Director of the storm-wracked Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education in Upper Roxborough, tweets @SCEEMike, and can be reached at mike@schuylkillcenter.org.