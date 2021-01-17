By Tina Plokarz
Director of Environmental Art
How has nature been a part of your life in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic? This was the guiding question of the Schuylkill Center’s new exhibition "Citizen’s Eye — A Kaleidoscope of Nature." The Center invited its community to share their favorite photographs of surprising encounters with nature during the pandemic and to become part of a kaleidoscopic display in its art gallery and on its website.
The result is "Citizen’s Eye," a community exhibition featuring over 400 photographs of these encounters. The show opens this Thursday, Jan. 21, at 7 p.m. with a virtual reception. The opening features a reflection and discussion with artist Li Sumpter Ph.D., John Heinz National Wildlife refuge manager Lamar Gore, and designer CJ Walsh. We invite you to share your experiences in nature in the midst of this pandemic and raise questions for our panelists.
The new exhibition looks through the curious and compassionate eyes of more than 200 residents of Philadelphia and beyond, unfolding a new sense of discovery and recognition of nature’s systems and processes. As participant Kayla Brage reflects, “Nature has become all the more important to me.” During this odd time “nature helped ground me, and moving through each season, it gave me hope for better days.”
Professional and amateur photographers from all generations are part of this nonlinear picture atlas. An atlas that is a snapshot of our changing times — both in the sense of a visual representation of the surprising encounters and experiences we have during our daily adventures and rituals in nature, and in the sense of a metaphorical consideration of the emotional connections we feel in the midst of nature. As we break out of the isolation of our homes, the natural world surrounding us reminds us to take time to intentionally observe its endless surprises.
Surprising encounters with nature are often mutual and equally surprising to humans and other species. Our romantic idea of nature is usually characterized by spectacular landscapes, rushing rivers and lush forests, but in fact the little miracles of nature present themselves every day. Fascinated by the “visible and the hidden mysteries,” participants recall how the pandemic has reminded them “to see what’s right under our nose in their neighborhoods.”
Keeping our ears to the ground, changing our point of view and tickling our smell and taste buds, these moments linger in our memory. Everyday occasions become extraordinary, as in Lisa Myers’ description of her experience at the Magargee Dam in the Wissahickon Valley: “It was a foggy rainy morning and I was doing some solo stewarding, picking up trash along the Orange Trail and there was no one around. It was such a surreal scene and the water was loud and angry!”
In times when we’re spending our lives physically apart, we’ve started to sense the world around us with new responsiveness. Whether we spend most of our time in urban cityscapes, rural hideaways or the privacy of our homes, for many of us nature has become a refuge, even a sanctuary, that allows us to breathe and recharge.
As much as the images are a celebration of the beauty and vitality of nature, they also offer a path for acknowledging and dealing with tragedy. In the words of participants, nature has become, as our photographers have said, a “healing place,” a “saving grace” and “cathartic experience” that helps them stay inspired in the midst of the current moment’s anxieties. Experiencing nature becomes a way to mourn their losses while reminding them of their strengths, like the strength of a spider web that is weighted down by water.
Remembrance of loss and celebration of life and living lie side by side in "Citizen’s Eye," a community effort that reconsiders humanity’s emotional connections to nature while putting the ephemeral nature of life and its precious existence into current perspective. “Something this pandemic should have taught us,” reflects participant Lindsey Kleinberg, “is the interconnectedness we have with nature. We can’t run from it. We are a part of nature.”
The Schuylkill Center looks forward to seeing you in the art gallery. The exhibition is open from Jan. 21 to March 21 with a virtual reception on Thursday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. - please visit our website to register and receive the Zoom link. Please remember that masks and 6-feet social distancing are required in the visitor center. We welcome your comments and thoughts in our digital guestbook at www.schuylkillcenter.org/art.