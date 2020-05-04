North Light Community Center, 175 Green Lane in Manayunk, is here to help all of our neighbors, especially those most in need. Anyone who lives, works, attends school, or worships in the 19127/19128/19129 zip codes are welcome to utilize the social support services at North Light. Our food pantry is open weekly at the Center on Mondays and Fridays, beginning at 12:30. Go to our Emergency Services program on our website at northlightcc.org, for complete instructions.
In response to COVID-19, the Philadelphia Foundation, the United Way of Greater Philadelphia and the City of Philadelphia, provided additional funding to North Light to support our emergency services program. This grant not only funds our food pantry but also utility assistance for those in financial need.
North Light can provide one-time payments of $300 per household toward gas, electric and water bills, or a combination thereof. Applications can be downloaded on our website under emergency services. For questions or assistance, contact Shontell at smoman@northlightcommunitycenter.org. Supporting documentation must accompany your application, including copies of your utility bills, identification, proof of residency and financial need.