By Rick Cawley
For the Review
Quick … what is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about the impact that the North Light Community Center has on our local neighborhoods??
Was it the Food Pantry that provides groceries to sustain needy households? I’m sure.
Or maybe it was the Holiday Assistance Program that provides meals to the elderly, disabled, and low-income homes in our area around Thanksgiving and Christmas? Could be.
Wait…was it the Kid Zone that offers affordable after-school options for working parents? I bet that’s it.
Oh, I got it. It was the technology courses or college prep tutoring for high school seniors, right?
No, I’m positive it was the sports leagues that utilize the indoor facilities at North Light for basketball, volleyball, and kickball. Come on…that’s gotta be it.
In truth, it could be all of the above and a whole lot more. The Center, which was originally called the North Light Boys Club back in the mid 30’s, was founded as an alternative to youths from getting into trouble on the streets.
Over the years, the NLCC has expanded its scope and programming, but has never deviated from its mission to empower people of all ages to reach their full potential, especially those with the most needs.
The original founders, Principal Ann Wright and 5th District Captain Frank Luckman, would be astounded at its exponential growth as the Center has continually evolved over the decades to meet the needs of its populace. They could never have imagined that their endeavor inside an antiquated old building would expand its role into the cross-section of every demographic, and offer programs that cater to developing skills and attributes across the spectrum of society.
Among its many accolades, the NLCC stands for stability and continuity. When present Executive Director Krista Wieder took over the helm near the end of 2019, she was handed the torch from the industrious Irene Madrak, who along with the revered John Willard, steadfastly guided the NLCC for over 60 years. They were a guiding force for the NLCC through decades of community outreach and the creation of extensive programs that would address the interests of diverse groups of people.
One thing that made the transition almost seamless for Wieder was that she inherited a top notch staff who each brought a complementary set of skills to the table. They included Theresa Platt (Office Manager), Renee Banson (Community Outreach), Annie Schuster (Director of Development), Jon Thornton (Director of Childcare Services), Brian Larthey (Facilities Manager and Rec. Coordinator), Shontell Moman (Social Support Cordinator), Karen Smith (Events Coordinator), and Bernetta Williams (Director of College and Career Readiness).
The NLCC also boasts a solid Board of Directors, led by president Blythe McCormack, that represents a diverse cross-section of our community who provide steadfast leadership and oversight towards the North Light mission.
Wieder and her crew had the North Light engine chugging along nicely until the Covid wave altered the course of many businesses and service organizations. After a brief shutdown in March, the Center reopened its doors, but not without withstanding numerous alterations in programs and social services.
The first program casualties involved offerings to the general public such as outside sports leagues using the facility or people signing up for some of the Center’s homespun classes which had an impact on revenues that would’ve reached the Center’s coffers.
Many of the services got back on track with reduced enrollment. There are many challenges facing staff regarding following Covid protocols to keep both themselves and visitors from joining the ranks of the Covid infected. To date, the facility has had only one case of potential exposure that forced the NLCC to shut down for a week.
They were able to continue child care services and summer camp, albeit at reduced capacity. The summer camp was able to take in about 60 young ones. The Kids Zone, which usually takes in youngsters for affordable after-school care, was expanded to a full day offering to assist working parents who would otherwise have had to deal with virtual learning at home.
The food distribution program through a partnership with Philabundance and funding from Shop Rite, was able to lend assistance to over 800 people this past year. Volunteers pass out donated grocery items every Monday and Friday as well as hand delivering to needy individuals who can’t make it to the Center. The NLCC also offers Housing and Utility Assistance for families needing help with paying utility bills, rent, and mortgages.
Wieler feels a strong need to empower her staff with an arsenal of personal tools “to know how to handle the challenges of today which include mental health, economics and cost of living challenges, addiction, homelessness, and a growing diversity among clients and their backgrounds.”
Wieder believes that awareness and self-care are the foundations in dealing with crisis situations. She has prioritized Safe Zone (LGBTQ Awareness) and Trauma Informed Care training “as we continue to provide supports not only to our clients but our staff as well.”
The NLCC staff look ahead to a time when they can put Covid concerns in the rearview mirror and begin to run on all cylinders again. They envision adding even more programs tailored to the needs of the community, especially workforce training for young adults, “to make the greatest possible impact and provide the highest level of care.”